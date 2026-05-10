Atlanta United Falls, 2-1, to Los Angeles Galaxy
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 2-1 to Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night in the last home match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the FIFA World Cup break. Jay Fortune scored his first goal of the season, but two late goals from Gabriel Pec earned the visitors the victory.
After an initial 20 minutes that saw defense dictating the game, Atlanta tallied its first big chance. Saba Lobjanidze received a pass from Matías Galarza on the left wing before beating his marker with a tight first touch. Lobjanidze then dribbled into the box, cut inside to his right, and unleashed a curling shot towards goal that forced a fingertip save from Los Angeles goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.
In the 41st minute, Atlanta looked to have broken the deadlock through a Juan Berrocal header from a corner. However, Galarza was deemed to be impeding Marcinkowski, and the goal was disallowed, leaving the match scoreless going into the second half.
In the 61st minute, Elias Báez launched a cross to the right side of the box, where Tomás Jacob was standing alone. Jacob, swinging his right foot at the ball on the volley, sent a shot toward goal, but the effort crashed off the upper-left post.
Amid a period of dominance in the Los Angeles half, Atlanta opened the scoring. Jay Fortune, having entered the match less than 10 minutes prior, picked up a loose ball on the left flank. Dribbling inside, Fortune beat several defenders before taking a curled shot at the top of the box that beat the goalkeeper's outstretched arm to make it 1-0.
In the 74th minute, Los Angeles struck on the counter. Marco Reus, receiving a lay off from Joseph Paintsil, dribbled through the center of the pitch before picking out a pass to Pec, who was one-on-one with Báez. After a missed tackle put Pec through on goal, he slotted past an onrushing Lucas Hoyos into the bottom left corner of the net to level the match.
Los Angeles grabbed the lead in the 79th minute. Reus, just inside the Atlanta half, slipped behind the defense via a through ball. Pec, who was supporting the attack with a parallel run, received a pass to his feet in the center of the box. His initial effort on goal was saved by Hoyos, however, the rebound was not cleared, and Pec fired his side into the lead with an empty-net finish, securing a 2-1 victory.
Atlanta United (3-8-1, 10 points) returns to action Saturday, May 16 when it travels to face Orlando City SC in MLS Regular Season play (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 13-10 Atlanta
Shots on target: 6-3 Los Angeles
Corner kicks: 6-5 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 7-5 Atlanta
xG: 2.3 - 1.2 Los Angeles
Possession: 53-47 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 79-79
Scoring
ATL - Jay Fortune 69' (Báez, Lobjanidze)
LA - Gabriel Pec 74' (Reus, Paintsil)
LA - Gabriel Pec 79'
Disciplinary
ATL - Stian Gregersen 26'
ATL - Cooper Sanchez 28'
ATL - Juan Berrocal 30'
ATL - Bench 43'
ATL - Bench 45' + 1
LA - Bench 45' + 3
LA - Jakob Glesnes 53'
Notes:
Jay Fortune scored his first goal of the season
Elias Báez tallied his third assist of the season
Saba Lobjanidze tallied his first assist of the season
This was Atlanta United's last home match before the FIFA World Cup break. Atlanta's next home match is Aug. 15 vs. Red Bull NY
Attendance: 40,392
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elias Báez
D: Juan Berrocal (Enea Mihaj - 83')
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Tomás Jacob
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Cooper Sanchez (Sergio Santos - 83')
M: Matías Galarza (Jay Fortune - 60')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 71')
F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)
F: Latte Lath (Cayman Togashi - 71')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Pedro Amador
Matt Edwards
Will Reilly
LA GALAXY STARTING LINEUP
GK: JT Marcinkowski
D: John Nelson
D: Emiro Garces
D: Jakob Glesnes (c)
D: Mauricio Cuevas
M: Lucas Sanabria (Elijah Wynder - 73')
M: Edwin Cerrillo
M: Justin Haak (Marco Reus - 65')
F: Harbor Miller (Erik Thommy - 73')
F: Joseph Paintsil (Maya Yoshida - 90' + 1)
F: Gabriel Pec
Substitutes not used:
Novak Micovic
Miki Yamane
Isaish Parente
Ruben Ramos Jr.
Troy Elgersma
OFFICIALS
Fotis Bazakos (referee), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Nick Balcer (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Kevin Terry Jr. (VAR), Tom Felice (AVAR)
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