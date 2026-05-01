Atlanta United to Face Orlando City SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer today announced the date and time for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal round, which will see Atlanta United take on Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Tuesday, May 19 (7:30 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, 92.9 The Game.)
Atlanta defeated Chattanooga FC 3-1 in the Round of 32 and Charlotte FC 2-0 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date details.
The bracket for the remainder of the tournament is divided into East and West, with the winners of each geographic pod facing off in October's Final. Thursday's draw determined the matchups and hosts for the Quarterfinals, as well as the hosting priority for the Semifinals and Final. The other teams in the East bracket include Columbus Crew and New York City FC.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's Club Championship and has crowned a Champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.
It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20
Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16
Final: Wednesday, Oct. 21
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