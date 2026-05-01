Minnesota United FC at Columbus Crew Preview
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to MLS action on Saturday evening, traveling to face Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. The Loons enter the contest looking to respond following a demanding stretch of matches across league and cup competitions, while Columbus aims to continue its strong form in front of a home crowd.
Minnesota most recently competed in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, where the Loons fell 4-2 to San Jose Earthquakes in a high-energy contest on the road. Despite the result, Minnesota generated multiple attacking opportunities, with contributions from Tomás Chancalay and an own goal from San Jose midfielder Ronaldo Vieira in an open match that saw both sides trade chances throughout. The Loons showed attacking promise but conceded multiple second-half goals that ultimately proved decisive.
Prior to the Open Cup fixture, Minnesota saw its MLS unbeaten streak come to an end in a home loss against LAFC. The Loons conceded early in that match and were unable to find a response, snapping a positive run of form in league play. Heading into Saturday's matchup, Minnesota will look to tighten defensively while continuing to build on its attacking chemistry.
Columbus Crew enters Saturday's contest following a pair of strong performances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Crew most recently earned a 4-1 victory over One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16, led by a brace from Hugo Picard and additional goals from Dániel Gazdag and Chase Adams. That result followed a 3-0 win over Richmond Kickers in the Round of 32, highlighting Columbus' attacking depth.
Prior to the Open Cup matchup, Columbus most recently earned a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union. The Crew struck early and maintained control throughout the match. Columbus remains one of the Eastern Conference's most consistent sides, known for its possession-based approach and dynamic attacking movement.
Saturday's matchup presents a challenging road test for Minnesota, as the Loons face a Columbus side carrying confidence from recent results. Minnesota will aim to remain compact defensively and limit transition opportunities, while looking to capitalize on chances in attack against an organized Crew backline. With both teams seeking to build momentum, the contest sets up as an important early-season clash in MLS play.
HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON FACING COLUMBUS CREW FOLLOWING A MIDWEEK GAME IN LAMER U.S OPNE CUP...
"They had a slow start to the season, and now they're hitting their stride. [It's a] difficult place to go and play against a very good team and historically what's been a very good team in this league. Another game on short rest without much time on the training field. We've been very good on the road this year that we can go and earn a result."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)
Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)
Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)
Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Not Due to Injury (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ COLUMBUS CREW
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
5.2.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 11
6:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 5-3-2 (17 pts. | 3-2-1 on the road)
CLB: 3-4-3 (12 pts.| 2-1-2 at home)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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