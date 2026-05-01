Orlando City SC to Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC is set to host Atlanta United FC in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, May 19, at Inter&Co Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+), U.S. Soccer announced today.

Tickets for the quarterfinal match are available https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=ABB7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ4NjN9AAEAAAAAADbhPN2B-jl6JZNokvvtEA8v5Q-RZc7a3u-n1WdajolM-AqNWTBF-o57Ucamw5m2EjeisyLlCrJmdDrNkxM8fMhzPA7wfcyEXPF18w here. Groups of 10 or more can access special pricing by contacting an Orlando City sales representative through https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=ABB7InYiOjEsImQiOjQ4NjN9AAEAAAAAADbhPN2CRDaYNJipkTiVaTgcEUbngRby38_i2Y0Xee58a1Ir1BNh-aS6G6Ma4UoPgfGJlZN0r8NGcXp_PXJnX44as5SRKCIqiAhCrg this form. Full season ticket members will automatically receive this match in their usual seats as part of their package. Members with questions about their seats are encouraged to contact mailto:tickets@orlandocitysoccer.com tickets@orlandocitysoccer.com.

In addition to the quarterfinal matchups, hosting priorities for the semifinals and final were determined during Thursday morning's draw. Should Orlando City advance past Atlanta, the Lions would travel to face the winner of the quarterfinal between the Columbus Crew and New York City FC. The eventual semifinal winner from this group of four teams would host the championship match, with the East drawing hosting priority for the final.

Atlanta comes into the quarterfinals after starting its 2026 U.S. Open Cup run with a 3-1 win over MLS NEXT Pro's Chattanooga FC in the Round of 32 and a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC in the Round of 16. The Five Stripes currently rank 13th in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference in 2026 campaign, posting a 2-7-1 record.

The U.S. Open Cup, now in its 111th edition, is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the United States and was played for 106 consecutive years from 1913 until the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. City entered the Round of 32 as one of 16 Major League Soccer clubs at that stage following a restructuring of MLS qualification criteria for official North American cup competitions. The Lions advanced to the quarterfinals following a 1-0 road win over USL League One side FC Naples before knocking out the New England Revolution 4-3 on the road in the Round of 16.

Orlando City holds a 21W-11L-5D record in the competition dating back to the 2011 campaign during the Club's USL era. The Lions have a storied history in the competition, including winning the Club's first trophy in its MLS era by claiming the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC in the final, as well as the legendary "Running of the Wall" game against New York City FC at Inter&Co Stadium in 2019.

All quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played May 19-20 and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as airing on either CBS Sports Network or CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals:

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC

Tues., May 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.