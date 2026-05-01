Real Salt Lake Returns Home for Saturday Matinee against Portland Timbers FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (5-3-1, 16 points, 6th West / 10th Shield MLS) returns home this weekend, hosting Portland Timbers FC (3-5-1, 10 points, 12th West / 23rd Shield MLS) at America First Field in Sandy with a 2:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV and simulcast via Fox Sports.

RSL looks to extend its active 10-game sellout streak at America First Field dating back to last August, while looking to rebound from last Wednesday's 0-2 home loss to defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, the Claret-and-Cobalt's lone home loss in five games this season (4 wins). That Miami loss also snapped RSL's early-season six-game unbeaten run, its first shutout suffered since a 1-0 road loss at Vancouver back on Feb. 21.

Saturday's RSL contest on Apple TV features Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as well as Carlos Mauricio Ramirez and Max Cordaro (SPN). For Fox Sports, Josh Eastern and Lloyd Sam will present. Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

RSL's ability to rebound from losses demonstrates its record of resilience during the Pablo Mastroeni era. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 19 times in 192 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 32 and drawing 16 in games following a loss. Earlier this season, RSL bounced back from the 1-0 loss at Vancouver and won 2-1 the next match against Seattle.

Despite the back-to-back losses last week, this year's RSL start marks its second-best in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 16 points through its first nine matches (one point behind 2011), buoyed by a now-imperfect 4-1-0 mark at home, where RSL also boast 10 consecutive sellouts dating back to last August. Away from home, RSL is now 1-2-1 this year, winning 3-2 at Atlanta on March 7 and drawing 2-2 at San Diego on March 22, with rookie FW Sergi Solans seeing his two-game road scoring streak snapped Sunday against the Galaxy.

During the first nine MLS matchdays of 2026, RSL has seen eight different players make their Club debuts, with MF Stijn Spierings and his March 14 heroics adding his name to a 235-player list that saw yet another RSL Academy product - MF Griffin Dillon - appearing for the final 45 minutes of the 3-2 road win at Atlanta on March 7. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui joined Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel in making their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle on Feb. 28, with the trio of RSL Academy men MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth joining rookie FW Sergi Solans in donning the Claret-and-Cobalt crest for the first time in the Feb. 21 opening-day loss at Vancouver.

Scoring first again this weekend could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), as it did in the March 14 win over Austin FC. RSL scored first in 23 of its 40 games last year, while posting a 12W-6L-5T when drawing first blood against its opposition.

With the San Diego win on April 18, RSL has now recorded a 50W-10L-19T record when scoring first during the 192-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

Should RSL qualify for yet another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt advancing to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.

Mastroeni welcomes two new coaches to his bench in 2026, with third-year assistant Anthony Pulis elevated and Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Real Monarchs assistant, 2024/25; former EPL / EFL player) and Frédéric Brillant (former NYCFC player, former Utah Royals FC assistant) joining RSL. GK Coach Mirza Harambasic remains on staff along with lead Video Analyst Rob Rogers, the group looking to attain the heights of 2024, when RSL delivered its Club-best campaign of 59 points from 34 games and 65 goals scored.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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