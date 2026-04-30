Real Salt Lake Inks MF Noel Caliskan to Contract Extension Through 2029 MLS Season

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has extended MF Noel Caliskan through the 2028-29 MLS season, with a Club option for 2029-30. The announcement comes on Caliskan's penultimate year of his current contract, originally executed back in 2024.

"Noel has seized every opportunity presented to him over recent seasons, and we are pleased to reward his development as a professional," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "Starting 32 of our last 35 matches- spanning both midfield and right back- is a clear demonstration of the confidence our staff and his teammates have in his skill and versatility. We are excited to keep Noel on the Wasatch Front for the foreseeable future and look forward to his continued evolution within the Club.."

One of three players to have appeared in every minute of the Claret-and-Cobalt's nine-game 2026 campaign thus far, Caliskan has provided stability to a deep midfield room playing alongside Luca Moisa, Stijn Spierings and Pablo Ruiz. The German-born midfielder is off to his best statistical MLS season, logging three assists in 810 minutes, surpassing last season's benchmarks of two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) in 25 appearances.

"The Club is headed in the right direction," stated Caliskan. "I want to be part of this success that we've been having long-term. I appreciate everybody who's believed in me, who's helped me along in this journey. My wife and I enjoy the Utah community, and we're very happy to keep spending time here."

Selected 15th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers - this weekend's Saturday matinee opponent - Caliskan signed with Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro in December, 2023, impressing throughout the 2024 RSL preseason as a two-way midfielder prior to earning five short-term call-ups to RSL that season, including the season-opening MLS kickoff match at Inter Miami FC.

Caliskan quickly earned the trust of Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry, donning the armband throughout the 2024 MLSNP campaign, a season where he appeared in 21 matches - starting 20 - en route to logging one goal and five assists, propelling the Monarchs to its then-best MLS NEXT Pro season to date.

Born on 29 August, 2000, the Cologne, Germany native attended Loyola Marymount University - coached by Kyle Schmid, Kurt's brother and Sigi's son - prior to his time in Portland with the Timbers in 2023. While at LMU, Caliskan registered nine goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances with the Lions, also receiving numerous honors, including West Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, WCC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, WCC Player of the Year in 2020, WCC Freshman of the Year in 2019, and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist following his junior season.

Caliskan was also named to the All-WCC First Team in his last three collegiate seasons and was honored on the All-WCC Second Team his freshman year.

Real Salt Lake returns to the Wasatch Front this Saturday against Caliskan's maiden club, Portland Timbers FC, in a Star Wars-themed matchday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. Tickets for what is expected to be RSL's 11th-consecutive sellout are available via www.RSL.com/tickets, with live viewing options available on Apple TV and FOX Sports.

Every RSL game can also be viewed locally on a 48-hour delayed replay, with this week's match available on Monday, May 4, at 7:00p MT on KMYU, home of the weekly "Talkin Real" Thursday night soccer show with Spence Checketts & Brian Dunseth.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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