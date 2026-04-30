St. Louis CITY SC Kicks off First Time Fan Program: Experience Your First CITY SC Match for Free, Courtesy of CITY SC

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







If you have never been to a St. Louis CITY SC match, here's your chance to experience the award-winning matchday Energizer Park for the very first time - absolutely free.

CITY SC has launched its First Time Fan Program for new fans to be part of one of the most talked-about stadium experiences in Major League Soccer, known for its nonstop energy, passionate supporters, 100% local food and uniquely St. Louis spirit. How it works: If you have never attended a CITY SC game, sign up at www.stlcitysc.com/FirstMatch to request two free tickets to a 2026 first-team, regular season CITY SC home match. (First Time Fan tickets are available in very limited quantities for select matches.)

"CITY SC matchdays at Energizer Park are unlike anything else in the league," said Edmound Elzy, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service at St. Louis CITY SC. "With our First Time Fan Program, newcomers to CITY SC - no matter if they are discovering our club for the first time or are new to soccer in general - can experience their first CITY match on us. It's a great opportunity for us to reach new fans and continue to grow the game in our region."

"Our fans are a huge part of what makes this club special," said St. Louis CITY SC Vice-Captain and Midfielder Marcel Hartel. "We feel their energy every time we step onto the field, and their support is extremely important to us as players. We cannot wait to welcome even more new fans to Energizer Park and share the experience of a match together."

CITY SC matchdays have earned multiple MLS Club Awards, including honors for match presentation, youth fan engagement and accessibility. Energizer Park took home Prix Versailles' 2024 World Title in the sports category and was recognized as one of the world's most beautiful sports venues by the prestigious global organization.

Visit www.stlcitysc.com/FirstMatch for more information and to sign up for the First Time Fan Program.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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