MLS Disciplinary Committee Decision Announced

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK -- The MLS Disciplinary Committee has overturned the fine issued to D.C. United defender Matti Peltola for simulation/embellishment in D.C.'s match against Orlando City SC on April 25th. The unanimous decision was reached following a review of new video evidence made available to the Committee.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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