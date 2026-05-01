MLS Disciplinary Committee Decision Announced
MLS Major League Soccer

MLS Disciplinary Committee Decision Announced

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release


NEW YORK -- The MLS Disciplinary Committee has overturned the fine issued to D.C. United defender Matti Peltola for simulation/embellishment in D.C.'s match against Orlando City SC on April 25th. The unanimous decision was reached following a review of new video evidence made available to the Committee.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026


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