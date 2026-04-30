Postgame Note: 10-Man Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in Shootout Win over Switchbacks FC

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 [5], Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2 [4]

U.S. Open Cup | Wednesday, April 29, 2026

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

Highlights and Match Summary

Postgame Press Conference:

Head Coach Matt Wells

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen

Forward Rafael Navarro

All media assets for the Rapids 2026 season are available HERE

Notable Notes:

F Georgi Minoungou recorded his first goal as a member of the Rapids.

The forward has now recorded four goal contributions in seven U.S. Open Cup appearances (1g, 3a).

F Rafael Navarro recorded his first and second assists in U.S. Open Cup play, totaling six assists this season across all competitions.

Navarro has now recorded 13 goal contributions in his last 10 appearances across all competitions (7g, 6a).

F Alexis Manyoma recorded his first goal in U.S. Open Cup play and his third of the season across all competitions.

The Rapids advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the sixth time in club history and the first time since 2007.

D Keegan Rosenberry scored the game-winning penalty. Rosenberry delivered the game-winning assist in the last U.S. Open Cup match against Union Omaha.

M Ali Fadal made his first team debut tonight, entering the match in the 81st minute.

Goal Summary:

Minute Team Player Assist

25' Rapids A. Manyoma R. Navarro

34' Switchbacks B. Creek G. Metusala

114' Rapids G. Minoungou R. Navarro

120' Switchbacks K. Bennett (PK) N/A

Disciplinary Summary:

Minute Team Player Result

14' Switchbacks S. Masereka YC

17' Rapids R. Cannon YC

27' Rapids H. Ojediran YC

53' Rapids Bench YC

63' Rapids W. Frederick YC

78' Rapids K. Thompson RC

79' Rapids D. Yapi YC

95' Rapids M. Navarro YC

105' +1 Switchbacks P. Burner YC

119' Rapids J. Atencio YC

PK Switchbacks C. Herrera YC

PK Rapids N. Hansen YC

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids: GK Nico Hansen; D Miguel Navarro, Lucas Herrington, Noah Cobb (81' Rob Holding), Reggie Cannon (46' Kosi Thompson); M Hamzat Ojediran (46' Georgi Minoungou), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (107' Keegan Rosenberry); F Alexis Manyoma (73' Dante Sealy), Rafael Navarro (C), Darren Yapi (81' Ali Fadal)

Unused substitutes: Zack Steffen

Colorado Springs Seitchbacks: GK Christian Herrera; D Patrick Burner, Isaiah Foster (81' Jon-Talen Maples), Garven Metusala, Matthew Mahoney (C); M Brennan Creek (74' Aidan Rocha), Frank Daroma (62' Samuel Williams); F Yosuke Hanya (80' Jonas Fjeldberg), Sadam Masereka (63' Juan Tejada), Khori Bennett, Adrien Perez (74' Tyreek Magee)

Unused substitutes: Colin Shutler

Officials:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza; Assistants: Jose Da Silva, Justin Howard Fourth Official: Muhammad Kaleia

COLORADO RAPIDS POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH MATT WELLS

On the game...

"Crazy game, I think, heavily influenced by the officiating all night which made it difficult and credit to them. We knew we gave them [Colorado Springs Switchbacks] massive respect. Obviously you see with the lineup, but also with the preparation, and [we] knew it was going to be a very difficult opponent. They play very direct. They play very physical, so it makes it difficult to establish any rhythm in the game. I thought they took time out of the game well, when they had to as well. I just said to the guys, nothing but pride for the mentality. We have to analyze a little bit of 11-v-11. There'll be a lot of lessons we can take from that we can improve. When we went down to ten men, we went to another level in terms of commitment of the team, energy, intensity, players doing double jobs, triple jobs, and then still had quality moments. We should have won the game. I don't think it's ever a penalty with Josh Atencio. We should have won the game, but without needing the shootout. Even once we had the setback there, and typically, I think then the flow of the game, you go into the shootout probably as the underdogs by that point, just because of how bold the opponent was. I thought the way the guys refocused and blocked out all the frustration from the referee and then found a way to get over the line with penalties. Really happy with a lot of things tonight, especially off the feedback I gave them from Vancouver that it's not enough to have outstanding football with and without the ball. We have to now show that we do the necessary dirty stuff to win games, because our football warrants that, but then I also study other teams, and they're not playing the football we're playing. They're not dominating the games the way they are. You look at the statistics, and you scratch your head and think, how have they won that game? Then you watch the game, and you know that in certain moments, they produced individual brilliance. In certain moments, they were playing poorly and they scored a set play, or they were playing poorly but they didn't just concede two goals. They were strong in their own box. These are the things I've challenged the guys with off the back of Vancouver. It's okay to be in Vancouver and not start for 28 minutes, until the 28th minute, if we didn't turn up as the Rapids, but it's not okay to then be two-nil down. We can be stronger as a team. We can be more resolute. We can suffer together. To see the way the guys did that tonight with ten men, that's probably my biggest source of excitement I've actually had so far this season, because that's an attribute that I still had a few question marks over. So very pleased to see it tonight."

On Rafael Navarro being named captain for the match and his performance...

"I thought he was in line with a lot of the other players, but for sure, the reason I gave him the armband, he's a reference for the team. The ways he's gone to another level this season, but like the way the schedule has been, the energy he's still showing, the quality he's still showing. Even the flick on for Georgi's [Minoungou] goal, which we thought had won the game, is part of his evolution. He's also not always been great in those moments, sometimes a little bit too aware of the defender behind him. I think in that moment, you see his bravery and his courage. It's something we spoke about in the intervals...I really wanted to keep him and Georgie close together, so I was just working out a way with 10 men of doing that. The other decision I took was all out attack. That's what we know. That's where we're closest to our identity so playing 4-3-2, with Rafa [Navarro] and Georgi on the top line, and playing a lot more direct than we did against Toronto with 10 men, where the game suited more there to build up and then attack. Whereas this game, I just felt that was the area we had superiority with Georgi and Rafa up against their defensive line. We didn't have to necessarily build in those moments so we started with Wayne Frederick inside from right back, then I looked and thought, actually, we can get better access to the channels if Wayne stays wide, then that's why I then brought Keegan [Rosenberry] into the game. Again, I just praised the guys, they're taking all this information on the fly, in the emotion of a game, where you feel like everything is going against you, plus the backdrop that you're desperate to get to the final eight of this competition. These guys want to win a trophy. I want to win a trophy. I feel like we can win a trophy. When everything's going against you, of course, in your mind, even me on the bench, I'm thinking, 'No, this is slipping away, we're talking about the final eight of a trophy here. We have to be there. We have to find a way to get there,' and Rafa was a big part of that, but the guys did a great job."

On Nico Hansen preparing for penalty kicks with Chris Sharpe...

"We only had, such is the schedule at the moment, we have one training session to prepare every opponent. I was left disappointed and frustrated with that after Vancouver, because I always want us to show our best face, and having 20 minutes at a university, which took us an hour to drive to, to then train that for Vancouver. I just looked at us in the game and thought, 'Yeah, we were, for the first time this season, we were short on the details.' So, we have to look at when the schedule is that difficult, 'How do we get the required level of information across?' so we went really heavy on the preparation for this game, and we did a really long training session yesterday, longer than you should do, given the schedule. But part of that was making sure we finished with every player taking their two penalties and committing to the spot, and then from there, I analyzed those penalties. I don't like to leave it to the players in the moment of, 'Who wants to take a penalty?' I told the guys the order, this is who's taking it, based off what I saw yesterday and what I know about the guys, and we gave an order all the way down to Nico [Hansen]. Thankfully, it didn't have to get that far. Rafa [Navarro] has been working really hard on his penalty process with [Assistant Coach] Rob Burch. Rob's done an incredible job of him. Obviously me and Rob, coming from Tottenham, we are lucky to have worked with Harry Kane, who, for me, is the best penalty taker in the world. I've been fortunate enough to watch exactly how Harry trains those penalties, and what he does the day before games, and the level of detail and preparation he puts into it would absolutely astound people if they got to watch it so it's been trying to expose Rafa to that. Credit, to Rafa, he's taken that on board, and I think you saw tonight, he's completely changed his penalty style altogether. It doesn't mean he'll always go that corner so if Houston are watching and there's a penalty, he'll love variety, but it's more his approach and his breathing all the way down to his run up. We always practice the spot he's going to hit the day before the game. I think he was a beneficiary of great preparation from Rob, but so were the other guys. All of them, even the guys that missed, at least they went with conviction. I think Lucas Herrington showed his composure. Dante [Sealy], great moment for him. I thought he was excellent when he came into the game, having to play about four different roles. I just said, in the dressing room afterwards, I can't even remember what moment in the game it was, but I looked to my right [and] they played another long ball, and it looked like they were through on goal and Dante Sealy somehow turned up at right back and saved the day. These are the moments I'm talking about. Loads of individual brilliance tonight to make sure we got to the final eight."

On whether VAR should be used...

"The preparations...you can't do anything to prepare for that performance tonight. I'm a big fan of VAR for exactly the reasons of what we saw tonight, if it's used properly. Of course, it always comes down to who's operating it. I would really like to see, like if we went out of this competition tonight, off that handball given against Josh [Atencio], I would like to think if we had VAR that would get overturned. Of course, you can never be sure, but I feel like the stakes are too high. I've been involved in high level football matches, Europa League finals, playoff finals. At Bournemouth, we had a shoot out against Nottingham Forest to decide who goes to the Premier League. In those championship games, I always had the sense of like, it would be crazy if this game was decided on a poor decision. It's not easy to be a referee. The Europa League final, if that's decided on a decision, and you don't have the benefit of VAR, that would be a very difficult one to swallow. I am a big fan of it, and I did miss it tonight, because I felt there was so many moments in the game. I haven't seen Kosi's [Thompson] back, so I actually don't know. I felt in the moment that it was a crazy decision just to brandish a red card that quickly, but then one of my assistants looked at it back on the wide angle on the iPad and said, 'No, that does look like it could be a red' so I haven't seen it back. I prefer to focus on what the guys produced tonight, as opposed to the officiating."

On Rob Holding coming on as a sub and stepping up in the match...

"All the guys have to do it. All the guys have to...there's always the game plan, there's always the game model, there's always how we play as a team. But then the most important thing within that is who you are as an individual, and you bring that to the pitch every week, and we didn't do that against Vancouver. You can have the right build up, you can have the right pressing strategy, but only in the key moments, you have to put yourself on the pitch, bring your personality. What makes you special, what defines you as a player? What means that I can't just sub you and put another player there and you that player does the same job as you. You should never want that to be the case. And I thought Noah [Cobb] was great. For Noah to get the start tonight...Noah was excellent. He's always so committed. I just felt in that phase of the game experience, maturity, the level of the game that Rob [Holding] has played at...And I also felt we could win the game on a set play, like we look dangerous from set plays as a couple, I need to see back as to how on earth we didn't score, or whether it was outstanding goalkeeping, I'm not sure, but obviously Rob's added height and physical stature in the box, I felt would really help us. But I did single him out. I don't think it was a night to single anyone out, but ended up rambling and singling him out in the in the dressing room afterwards, because I do think the level of composure and experience he brought to the game was a real calming influence and was a big catalyst for us being in the in the next round."

On the Derby component of the match...

"I love it. I love it. For me, it's in the moment, you're heated and you're frustrated, and they obviously score last minute to equalize in the penalty, their whole bench runs through our bench, and of course, tempers flare in those moments. But for me, that is football. Football is passion. Football is emotion. Football is competition. The last thing I would ever want my team to be is lifeless. We have an incredible fan base that we want to excite, and we want to...at the very least, if we're going to lose or we're going to get knocked out of this competition tonight, you need to see a team that's fully committed, that's aggressive, that doesn't back down. And I thought both teams, both teams showed that. I thought it was a fantastic advert for this competition. Obviously, I'm new here and new to this, but I hope the cup competitions always stick around, because, yeah, I do. I found them magical in England. And I thought tonight, as stressed as I am and as tired as I am and as prematurely gray as I'm going to go off the back of this game, I wouldn't change it for the world. You think of what the players have gone through tonight, and how they've got to the emotions of going in front and equalize, then going in front and ten men. Then we think we're through. Then we can see the dubious penalty, and then they score the penalty. Then we have to go to penalties. Then we have...we think we've won, and then we missed the winning penalty. Then they miss. Then we think, Oh, thankfully, now we win, then we miss again. Then I've just thought it was, I really enjoyed this evening. They're the games. I love passionate football matches, and I'll be relentless in demanding that our guys show that level of passion, that level of intensity, regardless of who we play, regardless of where we play, and it starts now in two-three days against Houston. We've got to go and do the same thing if we are serious about getting three points there."

On Ali Fadal making his first team debut...

"As I said before, with Nathan Tchoumba, I think it's important for the club. I mean, you have to have...I don't know whether, because my upbringing, obviously, as an academy player, I was always sat there thinking, I hope we have a head coach appointed to Tottenham that gives young players opportunity. That was me coming through the ranks from eight to I was 20, and then obviously going into coaching, I was working within the academy and all the different age groups, and all the way from 12's all the way through to eventually with the 21's. And you, you become so attached to these guys. You see how much it means to them. You see how desperate they are to make their debuts, and then you get frustrated as an Academy coach when you feel like you have a player there that can make the jump, and the manager is always going for experience, always going for the safe option. I always vowed that if I become a head coach, stay true to yourself, and I really feel it's an important asset for the club and for everyone here, I'd like to think now with Nathan and with Ali Fadal, all every young player at this organization should be sat there thinking, okay. And he also doesn't just put him on when we're six nil up, is that was a key moment of the game. That was a key substitution. We're switching to 4-3-2, he's, I know he's going to have to cover an incredible amount of ground, and that's why I wanted to trust him out there. Because everything I hear from Eric [Bushey], everything I hear from the staff, everything I've been exposed to and seen of him, Ali's a guy with a fantastic work ethic. He's very aggressive in the duels, and in that moment, in that game, that's exactly what the game demanded. I think, as a head coach in that moment, what you can't be is all scared. He's not played his debut this, it could be difficult for him. This isn't the right environment. I think they're all excuses. You have to show willingness to trust these young guys. If they've warranted it on, it will never be charity. You have to really earn your place and now I hope there's also some jealous guys in his dress rooms. Saying 'I wish, I wish that was me. Maybe I have to work harder in the Rapids 2 game. Maybe I have to get to a point where Eric is knocking down my door and saying no, no, like he's done with Ali, you have to give me an opportunity.' And I think if we can create that here, then we're in a great, great place as a football club."

COLORADO RAPIDS GOALKEEPER NICO HANSEN

On the atmosphere tonight and unique local Open Cup competition...

"The local Cup competition, and also the fact that it's a derby, I thought it was a really good night. The crowd was electric. The atmosphere was really good, especially during the penalty shootout when we can go over to that side where all of our fans were, was really nice

On his penalties saves...

"As a keeper, I'll speak as a keeper first, that you love those moments. The moments where you can win the game for your team. On the penalty shootout, it was a long one, definitely. Also like at the end where we missed one, and then I saved one, and then we missed one again. It was a bit hectic at the end there. The main thing was that we won. I don't have too much recollection of it. I just remember, most of it is just like a gut feeling. There was a lot that happened in that penalty shootout.

On Head Coach Matt Wells message to the team ahead of the start of extra time..

"The first thing was tactics. Obviously, we were a man down at the time, so he was just reiterating what type of shape we wanted to play. But also, the Derby, you're going into extra time, it was also not about the tactics. It was just about him telling us the mentality. We're going to be down a man, can we really grind in and get a result, and just motivating us. And we did that, which was really good.

On his mindset going into penalties and support from Chris Sharpe and Zach Steffen...

"Just the same as always. I mean, as a keeper, you have to have a short memory. Obviously, the first penalty was against the same guy. There were going to be a bit of mind games there. It's kind of anything goes, really, and he decided to go down the middle. But for the rest of it, you're kind of just sticking to what you always do. Relying on your gut. Obviously, we studied their penalties, so [Chris] Sharpe will give me an idea. We'll go through it before the game of where their guys are going to go. But there's also a lot of guys where you don't have any info on, so you just have to go, like I said, on a gut feeling."

On his approach to the penalty shootout and after he received a yellow card...

"Of course. In a penalty shootout, as a keeper, you know, all the pressure is on the penalty taker, so you just try and increase that as much as possible by treading on a fine line. Obviously, I got booked, and he said he was going to book me again, but you're really treading that fine line just to put as much pressure, just to delay it. Ice the kicker as much as possible, just to try and get in their head, because at the end of the day, the pressure is on them. You just want to try and increase that as much as possible, and with the fans behind the goal as well. Just delaying it as much as possible so that they can get on the kickers back as well. It's just all about creating more pressure, which is what it is.

On how he helps the team stay mentally switched on and encouraging the team...

"Of course, you have to be a voice back there. You have to motivate your players and try and get them to work hard in front of you, because at the end of the day, like I can't go out and press, obviously, I'm a keeper. These guys are all professionals. They know it. They know it themselves, the work that they have to put in, even with all these short weeks of recovery that they have to do and to make sure that they're right for the game. Of course, like, when you're in the locker room, you try and be a leader, help out with things as much as possible. When you're on the pitch, of course, it comes from the manager as well, but the guys know the work that they have to do. You don't really have to get in their ear too much. We have a good group of guys that really work hard for us."

On his interactions with the Rapids goalkeeper union after the game...

"We just kind of recap the game a bit. But I mean, as a goalkeeper, this is what we train on all the time. We train for those moments, to come up big in those moments and ultimately, we train all the time for that winning feeling. We didn't like talk too much, just coming together and just celebrating the win as much as possible."

On his contribution leading to Alexis Manyoma's goal...

"Obviously we had to switch it up a bit, going down to nine men. They were pressing high. And obviously it wasn't really on to play at that stage of the game. They were kind of pressing on, and there wasn't too much space. It was more about finding it in behind. Can we find the channels? Can we find the balls, into forwards feet, into Rafa [Rafael Navarro]. We kind of switched up our play a bit in that extra time to go a bit more direct and it really worked out for us."

On his two call ups in this tournament and the team's aspiration to win the Open Cup...

"It's like how we said since the beginning of the preseason, all we want to do, we just want to lift the cup, win trophies, and this cup is a perfect opportunity to do that. There's already only eight teams left. We need three more wins. I's a great opportunity for the club to lift the trophy and I think going into every game with that knockout mentality to get a win like we did today, I don't think there was many teams that could go down to ten men and grind out a result, and we did that. That speaks a lot. And it's just on to the next."

COLORADO RAPIDS FORWARD RAFAEL NAVARRO

On his performance during big moments to help the team...

"I feel like I've been playing better and more physically this year. I think that the preseason had a lot to do with where I'm at now and the rhythm, I'm finding in myself today."

On how the new system shifts, who presses...

"It's been working very well. I'm liking it too and I like the way that I'm playing and how the whole team is playing, so it seems to be working well."

On how he feels about Matt Wells preparing him to be a leader...

"I'm very happy and grateful to Matt [Wells] for having the confidence in me to step up my leadership in this way."

On what it will take to win a trophy in this tournament...

"I think this year the team is better prepared to win a trophy and [we] just need to believe that we are capable of doing it."

On what went through his head to assist the second goal from Georgi Minoungou...

"It was a play that was designed by Matt Wells. I looked around and I was in the position that I was supposed to be in. I looked around and saw that Georgi [Minoungou] was there and was in the right spot for that assistance."

On what an individual award would mean to him...

"I'm not thinking about that title. I'm not thinking about those awards. I'm just thinking about contributing to the team and if I think about anything else then I can't contribute on the same level."

On what he is expecting out of the upcoming game against Houston...

"It will be a difficult game, especially being on their turf and in front of their fans, so we need to be prepared for a difficult game. But I think that we are capable of leaving there with three points."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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