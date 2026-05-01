Independent Review Panel Upholds Philadelphia Union's Appeal of Japhet Sery Larsen's Red Card

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from U.S. Soccer, one representative from Canada Soccer and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously voted to rescind the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to defender Japhet Sery Larsen in the 95th+ minute of Philadelphia's match against the Columbus Crew on April 28.

Sery Larsen is now eligible to play in Philadelphia's next regular season match against Nashville SC on Saturday, May 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Philadelphia's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals in the 2026 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.