Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Rapids and in-state competitors, USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, played to a thrilling 7-round PK shootout that saw the Rapids emerge victorious, advancing them to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Alexis Manyoma recorded his first goal in U.S. Open Cup play and his third of the season across all competitions.

Rafael Navarro recorded his first assist in U.S. Open Cup play and his fifth of the season across all competitions

Ali Fadal made his first team debut in the Round of 16 match, subbing on for Darren Yapi in the 83rd minute.

Scoring Summary

COL - 5

Alexis Manyoma (25')

Georgi Minoungou (114')

Rafael Navarro (PK)

Rob Holding (PK)

Lucas Herrington (PK)

Dante Sealy (PK)

Keegan Rosenberry (PK)

CSS - 4

Brennan Creek (33')

Khori Bennett (120')

Khori Bennett (PK)

Juan Tejada (PK)

Talen Maples (PK)

Tyreek Magee (PK)

Lineups

Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Kosi Thompson 46'), Noah Cobb (90+7'), Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro, Hamzat Ojediran (Georgi Minoungou 46'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (Keegan Rosenberry 109'), Darren Yapi (Ali Fadal 83'), Rafael Navarro (C), Alexis Manyoma (Dante Sealy 72')

Substitutes: Zack Steffen

Up Next

Back to MLS regular-season play, the Rapids travel to Texas to face Houston Dynamo FC in search of a season sweep after besting the Western Conference opponent 6-2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in early April. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is set for 7:30 PM MT, streaming on Apple TV and with coverage available on ColoradoRapids.com, @ColoradoRapids on socials and the official Colorado Rapids app.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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