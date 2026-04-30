Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller
Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Rapids and in-state competitors, USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, played to a thrilling 7-round PK shootout that saw the Rapids emerge victorious, advancing them to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
Alexis Manyoma recorded his first goal in U.S. Open Cup play and his third of the season across all competitions.
Rafael Navarro recorded his first assist in U.S. Open Cup play and his fifth of the season across all competitions
Ali Fadal made his first team debut in the Round of 16 match, subbing on for Darren Yapi in the 83rd minute.
Scoring Summary
COL - 5
Alexis Manyoma (25')
Georgi Minoungou (114')
Rafael Navarro (PK)
Rob Holding (PK)
Lucas Herrington (PK)
Dante Sealy (PK)
Keegan Rosenberry (PK)
CSS - 4
Brennan Creek (33')
Khori Bennett (120')
Khori Bennett (PK)
Juan Tejada (PK)
Talen Maples (PK)
Tyreek Magee (PK)
Lineups
Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Kosi Thompson 46'), Noah Cobb (90+7'), Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro, Hamzat Ojediran (Georgi Minoungou 46'), Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (Keegan Rosenberry 109'), Darren Yapi (Ali Fadal 83'), Rafael Navarro (C), Alexis Manyoma (Dante Sealy 72')
Substitutes: Zack Steffen
Up Next
Back to MLS regular-season play, the Rapids travel to Texas to face Houston Dynamo FC in search of a season sweep after besting the Western Conference opponent 6-2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in early April. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is set for 7:30 PM MT, streaming on Apple TV and with coverage available on ColoradoRapids.com, @ColoradoRapids on socials and the official Colorado Rapids app.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026
- LAFC Defeats Toluca 2-1 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals - Los Angeles FC
- Postgame Note: 10-Man Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in Shootout Win over Switchbacks FC - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Falls against St. Louis CITY SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Chicago Fire FC
- Crew Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Orlando City SC Advance to Quarterfinals of 2026 U.S. Open Cup - Orlando City SC
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Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Postgame Note: 10-Man Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in Shootout Win over Switchbacks FC
- Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Colorado Rapids Defender Rob Holding Granted U.S. Green Card
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