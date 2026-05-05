Colorado Rapids Sign Homegrown Forward Darren Yapi to New Contract

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club signed Homegrown forward Darren Yapi to a multi-year contract as a U22 Initiative player through the 2028-29 MLS Season, with a club option for 2029-30.

"Darren truly embodies the pathway we believe in as a club, and we're incredibly proud of the way he has progressed through our system," said Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He has consistently shown his ability to impact games at the MLS level, and we believe he has the qualities to develop into a top attacker in this league and beyond. This new contract reflects both his performances and the standards he has set for himself, and we're excited to see him continue to build on that here in Colorado."

Yapi, 21, has made 116 appearances across all competitions since making his Rapids debut on March 12, 2022. A Rapids Academy product, he became the youngest player in club history at the time to sign a professional contract when he joined the First Team at 16 years, 104 days old in 2021. The Homegrown forward later became the youngest player in club history to score a brace, doing so at 20 years, 264 days old on the road against Minnesota United FC on August 10, 2025. He currently ranks second in goals (13) among Rapids Homegrown players in club history.

The forward enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, setting career highs in goals (8), assists (4), game-winning goals (2), goal contributions (12), and minutes played (1,433) during the MLS regular season. He has carried that momentum into 2026, recording three goals and two assists in 11 appearances this season.

"Darren has made a really positive start to the season and continues to grow into a more complete front line player for us," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He's shown a top mentality to embrace our football, has made big steps in his physical development and is consistently impacting the game in attacking positions. He has the right level of ambition and we believe he has so much more growth to come, so we're looking forward to continuing to work with him."

Prior to signing with the First Team, Yapi progressed through the Rapids Academy after joining the club during the 2016-17 season at the U-12 level. A native of Green Valley Ranch, Colorado, he went on to record 64 goals in 95 appearances with the Academy.

As part of his development, Yapi spent time in both 2020 and 2021 with the club's then USL Championship affiliate, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, making his professional debut at 15 years old. Across his time with the Switchbacks, he recorded two goals in 16 appearances.

He has also gained additional professional experience with Rapids 2 across multiple stints from 2022-25, totaling 11 goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, including MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs action and a run to the 2023 semifinals. Later that season, he was named Rapids Academy Player of the Year.

At the youth international level, Yapi has received two U.S. U-20 call-ups over the past four months, most recently joining the squad for its training camp and a pair of friendlies against Japan and South Korea. Yapi started and scored in a 2-0 victory over Japan, helping his side secure the result. He has previously represented the United States at the U-23, U-20 and U-17 levels.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids signed Homegrown forward Darren Yapi to a multi-year contract as a U22 Initiative player through the 2028-29 MLS Season, with a club option for 2029-30.

Darren Yapi

Pronunciation: DERR-uhn YA-pee

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Weight: 174

Date of birth: November 19, 2004

Hometown: Denver, CO







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