LAFC Battles Toluca on Wednesday for a Place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Final

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







With a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Final on the line, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to Mexico for the all-important Second Leg of its Semifinal series against two-time reigning Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC. The high-stakes match kicks off from Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca at 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 6, and will be available to watch on TUDN and FS1 (United States), Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada) and Concacaf GO. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

At 5-0-2 in Champions Cup play, LAFC is the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament as it seeks a third trip to the Final in its fourth competition appearance. The club also reached the Champions Cup Final in 2020 and 2023.

The Black & Gold carries a 2-1 aggregate-goal lead into Wednesday's game after defeating "the Red Devils" with a dramatic late goal from defender Nkosi Tafari in the series opener at BMO Stadium last week. LAFC needs only a tie to advance and could still reach the Final with a loss so long as the team scores and does not lose by more than one goal. Of note, a 2-1 loss in regulation for LAFC would send the match to overtime based on the away goals rule used in Concacaf's aggregate scoring system.

The match marks the tournament return of LAFC's leading goalscorer Denis Bouanga - he ranks second in this year's competition with five goals scored - after the Gabon international missed the first leg on April 29 due to yellow card accumulation. After providing two assists against Toluca in the First Leg, Bouanga's running mate, Son Heung-Min, leads the competition with seven assists in as many tournament appearances. The pair's offensive fireworks have been supported by David Martínez; the young Venezuelan star has broken out with four goals, ranking him just behind Bouanga in the race for the tournament's Gold Boot.

The Black & Gold is in position to host the tournament Final with a win, draw or even a loss, depending on the result of the other Semifinal. The championship match to determine the best club team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 30.

For more LAFC stories, tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Deportivo Toluca FC

Kickoff: Wednesday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Estadio Nemesio Díez; Toluca, MEX

Watch: TUDN, FS1, Coupang Play (Korea), OneSoccer (Canada), Concacaf GO

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026

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