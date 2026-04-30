LAFC Defeats Toluca 2-1 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







A 91st minute goal from center back Nkosi Tafari helped give LAFC a 2-1 win over Deportivo Toluca FC in the first leg of the teams' Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night. The win gives LAFC a one-goal advantage as it heads to Mexico for the second leg next Wednesday, May 6. The winner of the two-leg, aggregate goal series will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final, which will be played on Saturday, May 30.

Just before the halftime break, LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris provided the highlight of a tight opening 45 minutes, making a pair of close range stops to keep the game scoreless. From a Toluca corner, Nicolás Castro had a free header from inside the six-yard box stopped by Lloris, who got back to his feet quickly to push Jesús Gallardo's rebound attempt wide of the post.

Less than two minutes after the break, Timothy Tillman, who had LAFC's best chance of the first half, a volley from the center of the box that went just wide, nearly put LAFC in front, only to see his diving header flash just wide of the post from a Sergi Palencia cross.

In the 51st minute, Tillman would break the deadlock with a right-footed strike for his second goal of the competition this year. Palencia's cross from the right was deflected toward the top of the box by a Toluca defender. Son Heung-Min reacted quickest to the deflection and settled the ball down into the path of Tillman, who cut past one defender before firing a low strike past the dive of Toluca goalkeeper Luis Garcia and into the corner of the net, making the score 1-0.

Two minutes later, the home team momentarily went up 2-0 when Palencia's low cross from the right found Jacob Shaffelburg sneaking in at the back post, with the Canadian international sliding a low, left-footed shot underneath the dive of Garcia. However, following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was called back for offside and the score remained 1-0.

Toluca would equalize in the 73rd minute thanks to a goal from Jesús Ángulo. Marcel Ruiz started the attack, playing a pass forward to the feet of Paulinho, who turned and quickly slotted a pass forward for Ángulo. He shifted the ball onto his right foot before placing a low, right-footed shot into the corner of the net, past the dive of Lloris, tying the score at 1-1.

The game appeared to be heading to a 1-1 finish before LAFC found a winner early in stoppage time. Toluca's Diego Barbosa was shown a yellow card for pulling Shaffelburg down on the left wing, and from the ensuing free kick, LAFC scored its winner. Son delivered a curling, right-footed cross toward the near post and Tafari stooped down to power a header past Garcia, giving LAFC the victory.

LAFC returns to MLS action on Saturday, May 2, when the club travels south to take on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM (Korean), and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

NOTES

With the win, LAFC is 11-2-4 in all competitions in 2026, including a 5-0-2 mark in the Champions Cup.

At home this year, LAFC is 7-1-2, including 3-0-1 in Concacaf play, outscoring opponents 7-2 in those four matches.

Nkosi Tafari's 91st minute goal was LAFC's second game-winning goal in stoppage time of a Champions Cup game this year. David Martínez also scored a late winner in the competition for LAFC this year, with his 92nd minute goal helping LAFC defeat Alajuelense in the second leg of their Round of 16 series and advance to the Quarterfinals.

In the 2020, 2023, and 2025 Champions Cups, LAFC played 19 games and scored four goals in second-half stoppage time. This year, the club has three goals after the 90th minute in seven games.

This is LAFC's third trip to the Champions Cup Semifinals and the club is now 3-0-1 in this round of the competition all-time. In addition to tonight's win, the club also picked up a win and a draw against Philadelphia in the 2023 Champions League semifinals, winning the series 4-1 on aggregate. In 2020, two goals from Carlos Vela and one from Latif Blessing helped LAFC defeat Club América 3-1 to advance to the Champions League Final for the first time.

Both goalscorers for LAFC now have two goals in the 2026 Champions Cup. Tillman scored LAFC's fourth in the 6-1 win away to Real España in Round One while Tafari scored in the second leg of that series.

Son Heung-Min assisted on both LAFC goals tonight. He now has two goals and a competition-best seven assists in seven Champions Cup matches.

Toluca's goal was the first allowed by LAFC from open play in the Champions Cup since the 4th minute of LAFC's 2-1 win away to Alajuelense in the second leg of their Round of 16 series. Between those goals, LAFC went 339 minutes without allowing a goal from open play, conceding just a penalty kick in the Quarterfinals against Cruz Azul.

Since opening the season against Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup on February 17, 71 days ago, LAFC has played 17 games in all competitions, meaning that the club has played a game every 4.18 days in that time.

LAFC played without Denis Bouanga and Eddie Segura, who were each suspended for yellow card accumulation. This was the first game that Bouanga had not appeared in for LAFC dating back to August 5, 2025 against Tigres in the Leagues Cup. Since that game, Bouanga had appeared in 29 consecutive games for LAFC in all competitions.

Aaron Long made his first Champions Cup appearance of the year, starting in central defense, while Jacob Shaffelburg started for the first time in the competition.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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