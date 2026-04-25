LAFC Faces Western Conference Road Clash at Minnesota United on Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Amidst a challenging stretch of four matches in 11 days that began this past Sunday, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face Minnesota United FC this Saturday, April 25, for a nationally televised battle of top-5 teams in the Western Conference. Kickoff from St. Paul is set for 1:45 p.m. PT, and the game will be available to watch on Apple TV and FOX as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

The two squads bear identical 5-2-2 (17 pts) records that sees the pair currently situated as the No. 3 and 4 teams, respectively, in the Western Conference standings. LAFC sits a spot higher due to a plus-10 goal differential (versus Minnesota's -2GD) that is buttressed by a league-leading seven clean sheets.

Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been outstanding for the Black & Gold, helping lead the team to the third-best save percentage (124.2) in the league. The former World Cup winner has won three straight matches against the Loons dating back to a 2-0 win at BMO Stadium on May 29, 2024.

Overall, LAFC is 6-3-5 against MNUFC in regular season play, including a 1-2-4 road record, and has not conceded a goal to the Loons since March 16, 2024 - a run of three consecutive games.

The match against Minnesota will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Minnesota United FC

Kickoff: Saturday, April 25, at 1:45 p.m. PT

Where: Allianz Field; St. Paul, MN

Watch: Apple TV, FOX, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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