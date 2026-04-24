MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Facundo Mura for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 23rd minute of Miami's match against Real Salt Lake on April 22nd.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids forward Georgi Minoungou for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 71st minute of Colorado's match against LAFC on April 22nd.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC Assistant Coach Nico Bosch for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 79th minute of Austin's match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 22nd.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026
- Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Back Home, Set to Host New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Players Reflect on the Western Conference Matchups against the Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at D.C. United - April 25, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday - New England Revolution
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dynamo FC
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