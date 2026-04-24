MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Facundo Mura for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 23rd minute of Miami's match against Real Salt Lake on April 22nd.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids forward Georgi Minoungou for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 71st minute of Colorado's match against LAFC on April 22nd.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC Assistant Coach Nico Bosch for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 79th minute of Austin's match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 22nd.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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