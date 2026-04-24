Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - The New England Revolution, winners of four straight and five of their last six matches in MLS, will close a two-game road swing on Saturday night with a visit to Inter Miami CF. The Revolution's first match at Nu Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Saturday's match live via the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution carry a four-match win streak into Saturday's contest, following a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Atlanta United on Wednesday night. The midweek win marked the first road victory of the season for New England and the club's second consecutive comeback triumph after trailing at halftime. With a win on Saturday, New England would register its first five-game win streak since the 2021 campaign.

Both of New England's goals came in Wednesday's victory came from outside backs with defenders Will Sands and Peyton Miller providing the goals only five minutes apart. Sands opened his professional account with the game-tying header from Carles Gil's corner kick. The 25-year-old has started all eight matches to open the season and has found the scoresheet in two of the last three outings. With his equalizer on Wednesday, Sands became the 11th different Revolution player to score this year, tied for the most in MLS. It also marked the Revs' fifth goal from a set piece, fourth most leaguewide.

Miller, who sealed the come-from-behind victory with the game-winning goal, leads the team with three tallies this season in just 174 minutes played. The Connecticut native has appeared off the bench in six consecutive games since returning from injury in March, scoring all three of his goals as a substitute. Meanwhile, Gil's assist on the opening goal gave him 90 helpers for his regular season career, becoming just the 14th player to reach the mark. In nine career meetings, the captain has four goals and seven assists against Miami, tied for his third-most assists against any opponent in his MLS tenure.

New England has conceded just two goals over its four-game win streak, which includes two shutouts. Goalkeeper Matt Turner recorded a season-high eight saves on Wednesday, earning a selection to MLS Team of the Matchday 9, along with central defender Mamadou Fofana. Turner has totaled 37 saves this season, fourth most in MLS. Alongside Fofana, defender Ethan Kohler made the start at center back.

The Revolution will meet Miami for the 11th time in MLS play, with the Herons leading the all-time series, 7-3-0. Miami is in search of its inaugural win at their new home, Nu Stadium, which has hosted only two previous matches, both 2-2 draws. Miami enters Saturday's matchup following a 2-0 road win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, with goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez. Miami ranks fifth in MLS with 18 goals this season, led by the two-time defending MLS MVP and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi, who is tied for third in the league with seven goals.

5-3-0, 15 pts.

3rd in East. Conf.

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #9

New England Revolution at Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 25, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Nu Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

5-1-3, 18 pts.

2nd in East. Conf.

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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