Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (5-2-1, 16 points, 6th West / 8th Shield MLS) concludes its first three-game week of 2026 with a Sunday road trip to Southern California, facing LA Galaxy (2-4-3, 9 points, 11th West / 20th Shield MLS) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (5:00p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV.

RSL looks to rebound this weekend after seeing its six-game unbeaten run - all while scoring multiple goals in each match - snapped Wednesday in an 0-2 home loss to the defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, a game that saw the Utah side suffer its first home loss of 2026 after four consecutive wins at America First Field in Sandy. RSL kicked off the week with a 4-2 home win over San Diego FC, and now arrives in Carson - the site of the Club's most road wins (13) in its 22-year history - looking to complete a six-point week and rebound from its first shutout suffered since a 1-0 road loss at Vancouver back on Feb. 21.

Sunday's RSL contest on Apple TV features Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Jillian Sakovits (ENG) on the call, as well as Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri and Antonella Gonzalez (SPN). Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

GAME NOTES for Saturday's RSL @ LA Galaxy Match Available Online

The Adobe PDF version of the 2026 RSL Game Guide in advance of Sunday's contest between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy can be found HERE. Media members looking to receive the document as an attachment or have further questions are asked to please contact RSL Communications via email at RSLcommunications@RSL.com.

Despite the midweek loss, this year's RSL start marks its second-best in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 16 points through its first eight matches (one point behind 2011), buoyed by a now-imperfect 4-1-0 mark at home, where RSL also boast 10 consecutive sellouts dating back to last August. Away from home, RSL is 1-1-1 this year, winning 3-2 at Atlanta on March 7 and drawing 2-2 at San Diego on March 22, with rookie FW Sergi Solans scoring in each of the last two road matches.

RSL's ability to rebound from losses demonstrates its record of resilience during the Pablo Mastroeni era. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 18 times in 191 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 32 and drawing 16 in games following a loss. Earlier this season, RSL bounced back from the 1-0 loss at Vancouver and won 2-1 the next match against Seattle.

During the first eight MLS matchdays of 2026, RSL has seen eight different players make their Club debuts, with MF Stijn Spierings and his March 14 heroics adding his name to a 235-player list that saw yet another RSL Academy product - MF Griffin Dillon - appearing for the final 45 minutes of the 3-2 road win at Atlanta on March 7. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui joined Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel in making their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle on Feb. 28, with the trio of RSL Academy men MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth joining rookie FW Sergi Solans in donning the Claret-and-Cobalt crest for the first time in the Feb. 21 opening-day loss at Vancouver.

Scoring first again on Sunday at LA Galaxy could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), as it did in the March 14 win over Austin FC. RSL scored first in 23 of its 40 games last year, while posting a 12W-6L-5T when drawing first blood against its opposition.

With the San Diego win last Saturday, RSL has now recorded a 50W-10L-19T record when scoring first during the 191-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

Should RSL qualify for yet another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt advancing to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.

Mastroeni welcomes two new coaches to his bench in 2026, with third-year assistant Anthony Pulis elevated and Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Real Monarchs assistant, 2024/25; former EPL / EFL player) and Frédéric Brillant (former NYCFC player, former Utah Royals FC assistant) joining RSL. GK Coach Mirza Harambasic remains on staff along with lead Video Analyst Rob Rogers, the group looking to attain the heights of 2024, when RSL delivered its Club-best campaign of 59 points from 34 games and 65 goals scored.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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