The Assist: Orlando City SC at D.C. United - April 25, 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City has controlled the series against D.C. United in recent seasons, posting a 3-0-1 record with a plus-9 goal differential since the start of 2024. Ojeda has scored twice in his past three matches against D.C., and the Lions are unbeaten at Audi Field over the past three years.

Martín Ojeda enters the match three goals shy of 40 in all competitions after notching his 30th regular-season MLS goal. Reaching the mark would make him the third player in club history to score 40 goals across all competitions and the first Lion with at least 40 goals and 40 assists, while his MLS total ties him with Facundo Torres and Cyle Larin as the only players to reach at least 30 for the Club.

Young Lions have made their mark in recent matches, with 18-year-old Justin Ellis earning his first MLS start and recording his first goal contribution with an assist on Ojeda's opener. Midfielder Luís Otávio also opened his professional account, scoring the first goal of his career with an outside-of-the-foot strike from beyond the 18-yard box in the win over Charlotte FC. Quote of the Week:

"D.C. tries to press. They're organized and direct in the way they attack and they have really good players, basically what everyone else sees. We'll be focused on ourselves, trying to play our game and stick to our game plan and hopefully we can win the game."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Charlotte FC (4/22/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Luís Otávio, Martín Ojeda (2), Ignacio Gomez; Morrison Agyemang

Competition: MLS Regular Season

D.C. United's Last Match: D.C. 4, RBNY 4 (4/22/26, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Tai Baribo (3), Jackson Hopkins; Julian Hall, Ronald Donkor, Jorge Ruvalcaba (2)

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-9-4 (Home: 6-4-1, Away: 3-5-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, DC 1 (9/13/25, Audi Field)

Next Up: Orlando City at New England Revolution

Date & Time: Weds., April 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Broadcast: Paramount+

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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