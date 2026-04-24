CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will close out a three-game home stint by welcoming New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

Last Saturday, the Bleu-blanc-noir earned its first victory under the guidance of Philippe Eullaffroy. Prince Owusu scored one goal and added two assists as the Montrealers swept their season series against Red Bull New York with a 4-1 win.

Eullaffroy secured his first win in his first game in charge, joining Marco Schallibaum (2013), Thierry Henry (2020) and Wilfried Nancy (2021) in the group of coaches to do so in the Club's MLS era.

When the Bleu-blanc-noir last hosted the New York side back on June 28, 2025, Victor Loturi scored the game's lone goal in the first half to give his team a 1-0 shutout victory.

NYCFC hosted FC Cincinnati in the Bronx last Wednesday for a mid-week contest before heading north of the border. Nicolas Fernandez scored a brace but the New Yorkers conceded two stoppage time goals and had to settle for a 4-4 draw.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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