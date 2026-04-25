Rapids Take on Second-Place Whitecaps in Vancouver

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-4-1, 13 points, 7th West) travel north this weekend for a Western Conference test against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-1-0, 21 points, 2nd West) at BC Place on Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Saturday's matchup places Colorado against one of the league's most in-form and complete sides. Vancouver enters Matchday 10 riding a strong run of results, winning four of their last five matches while outscoring opponents 14-3 across that stretch. The Whitecaps have also been dominant at home, turning BC Place into one of the more difficult environments in the Western Conference early this season.

The match also marks the second of two consecutive road fixtures across the week for Colorado before returning home to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday.

Colorado enters the match following a 0-0 draw on the road against LAFC, a disciplined defensive performance that earned the club its first point at BMO Stadium. Prior to that result, the Rapids fell 3-2 to Inter Miami CF in a close contest at Empower Field at Mile High after advancing in U.S. Open Cup play with a 1-0 victory at home over Union Omaha.

Through nine matches, the Rapids have scored 19 goals, setting a new club record at this stage of a season. That production has translated at the league level, with Colorado ranking third in MLS in total goals (21) and third in assists (23).

Forward Rafael Navarro has been central to that success, leading the team in goals (5), assists (4), and shots on goal (16). His impact as both a finisher and creator has him tied for the MLS lead in goal contributions (10). Additionally, midfielder Paxten Aaronson continues to drive play between the lines, leading the team with 19 key passes while serving as a primary connector in Colorado's buildup and chance creation.

Vancouver's success this season has been built on balance across the pitch. The Whitecaps have conceded just six goals through eight matches, pairing one of the league's most disciplined defensive units with efficient attacking production. Forward Brian White leads the team with six goals, while Thomas Müller (4) and Sebastian Berhalter (3) have added consistent secondary scoring. In midfield, Berhalter has also contributed a team-high five assists, with center back Mathias Laborda adding four from deeper positions Defensively, Vancouver has been anchored by goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, who enters the weekend with five clean sheets, tied among the league leaders.

Saturday's match marks the first meeting between the two sides this season and carries early implications in the Western Conference standings. With both teams pushing toward the top of the table, the Rapids will look to match Vancouver's defensive structure while continuing their attacking momentum on the road.

Matchup History:

Regular Season Record against VAN: 14-12-8 | Home: 10-4-3 | Away: 4-8-5

Last Regular Season Meeting: July 12, 2025: 2-2 draw vs. VAN

Milestones to Watch:

Rafael Navarro

Navarro, 33, is four goals shy of tying John Spencer for fifth place on the club's all-time goals list.

He is also one multi-goal game away from tying Paul Bravo for most multi-goal games in club history.

Navarro (49) is also one goal contribution away from becoming just the eighth player in club history to reach 50 regular-season goal contributions.

Reggie Cannon

One start away from recording his 100th regular-season start in MLS.

Team Connections:

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Oliver Larraz played 72 regular-season matches for the Rapids after being signed to a Homegrown contract in March of 2021. He was with the club from 2021 to 2025.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ralph Priso made 36 appearances for the Colorado Rapids across all competitions, including MLS regular season, Leagues Cup, and U.S. Open Cup. He recorded one assist in 1,479 minutes from 2022 to 2023. Priso joined Colorado via trade in July 2022 and was traded to Vancouver in March 2024.

Rapids defender Kosi Thompson made 12 appearances with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ralph Priso for Toronto FC in 2022. Additionally, they recorded three appearances together for Toronto FC II.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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