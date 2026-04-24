FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati and Red Bull New York will square off for the second time in three weeks when the two teams take the field at TQL Stadium on Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the match airing globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

The Orange and Blue (2-4-3, 9 points) return home after a 4-4 road draw against New York City FC midweek. FC Cincinnati scored three goals in the second half of the match to earn a point on the road. Red Bull New York (3-3-3, 12 points) will look to get back to winning ways after failing to earn a win in their last three league matches.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvRBNY on SATURDAY, APRIL 25 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST RED BULL NEW YORK

FC Cincinnati will play their 21st game against Red Bull New York, all-time across all competitions. Red Bull New York lead the all-time series 7-8-5, which includes MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoff and U.S. Open Cup competition.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

HAVE A NIGHT, KEV - Forward Kévin Denkey scored his second brace of the season Wednesday night against New York City FC in the team's 4-4 draw at Yankee Stadium. Denkey has three career multi-goal games with the Orange and Blue (previous - March 12, 2026, vs Tigres UANL- CCC; April 26, 2025, vs. Sporting Kansas City). Denkey now has scored eight goals across all competition in 2026, leading all FC Cincinnati players.

Denkey has scored 26 career goals for FC Cincinnati and is seven goals away from tying Brenner for the third most goals, all-time, for the Orange and Blue. With his two goals against New York, Denkey passes Yuya Kubo for the sixth most goal contributions (26G, 5A), all-time.

HISTORY MADE - Evander made history Wednesday night against NYCFC, becoming the top Brazilian-born goalscorer in MLS play, passing Wélton. Evander scored his 44th career MLS goal from the spot in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time to earn a point for the Orange and Blue. Evander has scored 20 of his 44 league goals with FC Cincinnati and has now scored in back-to-back matches.

Evander now has two goals and two assists across all competitions this season.

ANDREI'S PARTY - 17-year-old Andrei Chirila scored his first career goal for FC Cincinnati on Wednesday in the second minute of second half stoppage time. Chirila brought the Orange and Blue within a goal of New York (4-3), allowing Evander's goal moments later to tie the match. Chirila becomes the youngest goal scorer for FC Cincinnati in MLS play and the second youngest player to score for the Orange and Blue (Ademar Chavez - 17 years, 3 months, 11 days - vs. O&M FC, 2/25/26).

Chirila made his MLS debut on March 15 against New England Revolution.

GOALS GALORE - FC Cincinnati scored four goals against the Pigeons on Wednesday, the second time this month in which the Orange and Blue have scored four goals in a single match (3/22/26 vs. CF Montréal). FC Cincinnati have scored 17 goals through the first nine matches of MLS Regular Season play, the most of any previous season to this point.

The Orange and Blue are averaging 2.5 goals per match in April and are set up for a meeting against a Red Bull New York team that has surrendered 23 goals in nine games this season.

HELLO, AGAIN - The Orange and Blue will face Red Bull New York for the second time this month in a quick follow up to close out the regular season series just three weeks following the first meeting at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Red Bull New York earned a win against FC Cincinnati earlier this month, a 4-2 win, on April 4.

Cincinnati's Pavel Bucha scored his first goal of the 2026 season against Red Bull, while Kyle Smith scored his first goal for the Orange and Blue in the match.

SCOUTING RED BULL NEW YORK

Record: 3-3-3 (12 points)

Standings: 8th, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Michael Bradley (Second Season)

Leading Scorer: 6 - Julian Hall

It's a rematch with Red Bull New York at TQL Stadium this Saturday night. Just 21 days after visiting the Harrison, New Jersey based club at Sports Illustrated Stadium the Orange and Blue take on RBNY at home and see them for the final time this regular season - less than a third of the way through the season.

As seen in the first match three weeks ago, MLS legend and USMNT icon Michael Bradley has taken over as Head Coach, returning to the club where he made his professional playing debut 22 years ago to lead the next generation. Bradley, who was the Head Coach of the Red Bulls MLS NEXT Pro club in 2025, made nearly 300 appearances in MLS for New York and Toronto FC combined, and 151 appearances for the US Men's National Team. This is Bradley's first top-division coaching appointment, but he served as an assistant in Norway in 2024 to get his coaching career started. FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan served as an assistant coach with the USMNT while Bradley played for the national squad.

With Bradley as the new manager, the American has been fearless in adding young players to the lineup and has ushered in a youth movement for the Red Bulls in only five games. Three of Red Bulls' minutes played leaders this season have been 18-year-olds or younger, with forward Julian Hall, who only turned 18 last month, leading the way. He leads the team in scoring with six goals in nine games and leads all outfield players in minutes played with 802. Fellow teens Adri Mehmeti (16) and Matthew Dos Santos (17) have also logged over 600 minutes each this season.

Hall joined the first team in 2023 as a 15-year-old and, over the following three years, appeared 38 times and made 4 starts. This year, Hall has become the cornerstone piece of the offense and started every match for Bradley's side. In the match against FC Cincinnati three weeks ago, he scored to open the game.

Captain Emil Forsburg remains a force in the middle, he is tied for the team lead in assists with three. Americans Cade Cowell, 22, and Jorge Ruvalcaba, 24, have also been core members of the squad through nine matches. Both of the American attackers are recent additions from Liga MX sides in Mexico, with Cowell (who also has three assists this season) coming over from Chivas, and Ruvalcaba (who is second in scoring on the team with three) joining from Pumas as a Designated Player. On the defensive side of the ball, the young Dos Santos has been a key contributor on the left side of a back four.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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