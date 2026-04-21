FC Cincinnati Visit New York City FC in Midweek Clash

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati and New York City will square off from Yankee Stadium on April 22 in a midweek MLS regular season matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match airing globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

The Orange and Blue (2-4-2, 8 points) are coming off a 3-3 draw at TQL Stadium against an in-form Chicago Fire FC side. Evander netted his first of the season as the Orange and Blue came back from down 3-1 with about 10 minutes to go to earn a point. Now the club faces a New York City FC side (3-3-2 11 points) which has earned just one point in the last four MLS matches).

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #NYCvCIN on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST NEW YORK CITY FC

FC Cincinnati will play their 20th game against NYCFC, across all competitions, which is tied for the most games against any MLS opponent (Red Bull New York, Columbus Crew). NYCFC lead the all-time MLS Regular Season series over FC Cincinnati, 6-10-3.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

EVANDER! - Evander scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS Regular Season Saturday night against Chicago Fire FC. The goal marks Evander's 43rd in MLS and ties Wélton (1996-2000: NE, LA, MIA) for the most goals scored by a Brazilian-born player, all-time, in MLS.

The goal also brings Evander to 44 goal contributions for the Orange and Blue (23G, 21A), across all competitions. Evander moves level with Emmanuel Ledesma for the fourth-most goal contributions in the club's history. Evander moves past Ledesma, and Danni König, into fifth for the most goals scored for the Orange and Blue.

A VERY FAMILIAR OPPONENT - FC Cincinnati and New York City FC are set for their 20th all-time meeting when the two sides kickoff Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. In the MLS Era, the Orange and Blue have only played Columbus Crew (20) and Red Bull New York (20) more than NYCFC.

Five of those meetings have come in non-regular season play or in other cup competition, more than against any other club. The Orange and Blue played a three-match playoff series against NYCFC in 2024 and earned wins against the Pigeons in Leagues Cup (Group Stage, 2024) and U.S. Open Cup (Round of 32, 2023) play.

MIDWEEK FOR THE ORANGE AND BLUE - FC Cincinnati will take the field for the 51st time on a Wednesday during Matchday 9 action against New York. FC Cincinnati are unbeaten over their last eight Wednesday fixtures - which includes MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup competition - with six wins over that span.

FIRST GOAL, FIRST START - Forward Kenji Mboma Dem picked up his first career MLS start this past Saturday against Chicago. It has been a week of debut moments for the Frenchmen after Mboma Dem scored his first career MLS goal against Toronto FC back on April 11.

Mboma Dem has made two starts over nine appearances across all competitions in 2026 and has three goals and one assist to his name.

100 IN SIGHT - Pavel Bucha and Matt Miazga continue to close in on the 100-appearance mark for FC Cincinnati. Bucha, who played 90 minutes against the Fire, made his 97th appearance for the Orange and Blue, while Miazga has 96 following his start against Toronto a week and a half ago.

SCOUTING NEW YORK CITY FC

Record: 3-3-2 (11 points)

Standings: 7th, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen (Second Season)

Leading Scorer: 6 - Nicolás Fernández

After an undefeated start to the 2026 MLS season, winning three of their first four after a draw in the season opener, New York City FC have not earned a win in its last four matches and effectively flipped the script on that strong start. With three losses and a draw, NYCFC have not won since March 14 when they took down the Colorado Rapids.

FC Cincinnati now travel to the Bronx to take on NYCFC for the first time in 2026 as both sides look for a win to break their current streaks. This match, hosted at Yankee Stadium, is the first at the venue for the Orange and Blue since May 21, 2023, when FCC won 3-1.

Led by top goal scorer Nicolás Fernández, NYCFC have been one of the top offensive sides in Major League Soccer this season; ranking in the top 10 of goals scored and top 5 in total shots on target. Fernández, a 26-year-old attacking midfielder, has tallied six goals already this season including one in their most recent game against Charlotte FC. The Argentine joined the side at the end of 2025 and appeared in 11 matches after arriving from La Liga side Elche CF.

The universal constant for New York has been Kevin O'Toole, who has played every minute of every match this season. The New Jersey native is in his fifth season with the club and has been a staunch defender for them in his 88 appearances. He starts at left back for the side. Center back Thiago Martins, who is also in his fifth season with the club and has logged over 25 league appearances in all of them to this point. Martins is a Brazilian born defender who had made his name known in his native Brazil and Japan before coming to Major League Soccer.

In net for New York is another star in Matt Freese, who, of late, has become the goalkeeper of choice for the United States Men's National Team and is off to another hot start in Major League Soccer. The keeper is in his third year as starter for NYCFC and in 2025 the Pennsylvania native was named a Finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

At the helm of the club is Dutch manager Pascal Jansen, now in his second season as Head Coach. In his first full year, NYCFC finished fifth in the Eastern Conference with 56 points. Against Charlotte last weekend, Jansen lined his side up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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