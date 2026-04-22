MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced
Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 68th minute of Cincinnati's match against Chicago Fire FC on April 18th.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew midfielder André Gomes an undisclosed amount for violating the league's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 70th minute of Columbus' match against the New England Revolution on April 18.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of their match on April 18th. The New England Revolution have violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Marko Mitrović.
The Columbus Crew have violated the policy for the second time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Henrik Rydström.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho and forward Diego Rossi will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
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