Availability Report: Four Absent vs. Cincinnati
MLS New York City FC

Availability Report: Four Absent vs. Cincinnati

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Max Murray, Andrés Perea, and Drew Baiera.

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Player Availability Report

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Leg

Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg

Max Murray - OUT - Leg

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026


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