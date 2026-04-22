Availability Report: Four Absent vs. Cincinnati

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Max Murray, Andrés Perea, and Drew Baiera.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Leg

Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg

Max Murray - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.