Charlotte FC Signs Academy Graduate Aron John to a Homegrown Contract

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC announced today the Club has signed Academy graduate Aron John as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through June of 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

John becomes Charlotte's fourth Academy graduate to earn a Homegrown contract, joining Nimfasha Berchimas, Jack Neeley and Brian Romero.

"We continue to see growth within our organization as more of our young players progress through the pro player pathway with Aron being the latest graduate" said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Aron has quickly risen since he arrived in our Academy four years ago and we believe there will be continued positive progression as he takes the next step with the First Team."

John, 20, made his MLS debut for the Crown in a 3-1 win over Austin FC as he subbed in for captain Ashley Westwood.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has made an impression on Head Coach Dean Smith and has made the matchday roster on three consecutive occasions this season after a successful preseason.

He also kicked off the MLS NEXT Pro season strong, helping Crown Legacy earn a 4-1 win as he tallied the eventual game-winning assist in stoppage time of the first half to Rodolfo Aloko.

John had a breakout season with Crown Legacy FC in 2024, earning MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors after bagging eight goals and tallying 10 assists, which tied him for third in goal contributions in MLS NEXT Pro. His 10 assists also tied him for the League's single-season record. John was voted MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month in June prior to signing his first professional contract on July 12.

The midfielder got his first taste of professional minutes in the 2023 season, where he appeared in six regular season matches off the bench. He made his professional debut on June 11, 2023, against Columbus Crew 2 at 17 years, 2 months and 8 days old.

John joined the Charlotte FC Academy at the age of 16 and earned the first-ever Charlotte FC Academy Player of the Year award following a six goal, six assist campaign in the 2022/23 season.

TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC signs Academy graduate Aron John as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through June of 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.