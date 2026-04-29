Charlotte FC Drops out of Open Cup with 0-2 Loss to Atlanta United FC

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC's U.S. Open Cup campaign ended Tuesday night against Atlanta United FC, as The Crown fell 0-2 at The Sportsplex at Matthews.

The visitors initiated the scoring in the 22nd minute. Aleksei Miranchuk knocked in an impressive left-footed strike that met the back of the top-left corner of the net.

Their second goal came in the 68th minute from midfielder Cooper Sanchez, who capitalized on an error by the hosts.

While a disappointing result, Charlotte will have an opportunity to rebound on the weekend.

The Crown are back in action Saturday in Foxborough, MA to face the New England Revolution. It's the finale of a four-game league road stand and kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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