Revolution Host Orlando City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The New England Revolution resume Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday, April 29, hosting a Round of 16 fixture against Orlando City SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Paramount+. Listen to the club's local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM).

The Revolution will return to Pawtucket on Wednesday for their sixth all-time U.S. Open Cup contest in Rhode Island. New England boasts a 3-1-1 mark in the Ocean State, including a 1-0-1 record at Centreville Bank Stadium. New England has played in 50 total U.S. Open Cup games to date, boasting a 24-20-6 overall record in the tournament, including three trips to the Final and the 2007 title. New England is looking to return to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the ninth time in club history and the first time since 2017.

Orlando City, led by interim manager Martín Perelman, advanced to the Round of 16 after a narrow 1-0 road victory over USL League One frontrunners FC Naples. New England and Orlando have met once previously in U.S. Open Cup play, with The Lions earning a 2-1 victory after extra time in 2019. Orlando enters the match with seven points through 10 regular season games. Their leading scorer is Argentinian playmaker Martín Ojeda.

New England earned a spot in the Round of 16 for the 13th time in club history, pushing past Rhode Island FC on April 14 in a penalty shootout. After the two sides finished tied 1-1 after extra time, New England won the penalty shootout, 3-1, behind three consecutive saves by goalkeeper Donovan Parisian in his first team debut. Forward/winger Diego Fagundez provided the scoring with a Goal of the Round finalist, while defender Tanner Beason, who wore the captain's armband, converted the deciding penalty tally.

Fagundez and defender Andrew Farrell both enter the Round of 16 contest tied as New England's all-time leaders with 18 Open Cup appearances. Farrell, who came off the bench and converted a penalty in the Round of 32 shootout victory, is also the club's all-time leader in Open Cup minutes played (1,377). Fagundez, the Revolution's original Homegrown Player, returned to the club in March and owns three career goals and two assists in his Open Cup career.

Including their U.S. Open Cup result in the Round of 32, the Revolution enter this midweek tilt unbeaten (4-0-2) in its last six matches. The Revolution won four straight games in MLS before earning a draw at Inter Miami CF on Saturday, when they limited the defending MLS Cup champions' potent attack in a 1-1 stalemate. Carles Gil notched his second goal in three games. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who stopped eight shots in last Wednesday's 2-1 win at Atlanta United FC, matched his MLS career high with nine saves against Miami to earn back-to-back selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday.

The Revolution attack continues to thrive under Head Coach Marko Mitrović, with a league-high 11 different players finding the back of the net so far this MLS regular season. New England's 17 goals are its third most through the opening nine matches of a season in club history. Forward/winger Luca Langoni has set up six of those tallied, tied for the second-most assists in MLS this season. In goal, Turner is off to a strong start this season, ranking third in MLS with 46 saves, fifth in saves percentage (78.0), and leading all goalkeepers with 6.71 goals prevented.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 16

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, R.I.)

WATCH

Paramount+

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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