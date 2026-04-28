Rivalry Night Presented by Royal Caribbean Takes over Nu Stadium for a Special Matchday on May 2

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF fans, gear up for an unforgettable celebration of fútbol when Rivalry Night presented by Royal Caribbean takes over Nu Stadium this Saturday, May 2!

The matchday against our state rivals, Orlando City SC, just got bigger and bolder thanks to Royal Caribbean, which is transforming the matchday into a day packed with unforgettable pre-match and halftime experiences, exclusive giveaways, food and drink samples, and more - all designed to celebrate a new edition of the Florida rivalry.

Limited Tickets Remaining, and Special Drinks & Dining Offer!

Limited tickets remain for Rivalry Night presented by Royal Caribbean HERE!

Additionally, fans can also secure select tickets inclusive of a $40 credit for food and beverage, which will be valid for fans to use at all concessions at Nu Stadium. Take advantage of the special offer HERE! Please note that the credit is non-transferable and subject to the venue's standard terms and conditions.

T-Shirt Giveaway Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

The first 10,000 fans to walk through the gates at Nu Stadium on Saturday will receive a limited-edition co-branded t-shirt courtesy of Royal Caribbean. The t-shirt features the beloved crown & anchor logo of the Club's front-of-jersey partner, reimagined with an iconic Miami twist.

Official Inter Miami CF App Trivia Game with Special Prizes From Royal Caribbean

Be sure to check the Official Inter Miami CF App, where this week's trivia game features elevated prizes, including a signed Euforia jersey and a signed Inter Miami CF ball, courtesy of Royal Caribbean. The trivia will open on Tuesday, April 28, and close at kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Download the Official Inter Miami App (iOS, Android)

Note: The giveaway and prize are only available for Florida residents.

Play Like an Icon Clinic presented by Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, in conjunction with Inter Miami CF and the Inter Miami CF Foundation, will host a special pre-match training session bringing the Inter Miami Academy experience to Nu Stadium. All guests ages 5 - 14 with a match ticket are invited to this special initiative at the Baptist Health Sports Fields, located between the Royal Caribbean East Gate and the North Gate.

The special training will run from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m., and is open for kids of all skill levels. Participants will rotate through Inter Miami Academy-style training stations led by Academy coaches. Participants will also receive a limited-edition "Play Like an Icon" t-shirt and a captain armband, courtesy of Royal Caribbean, while supplies last.

Limited Edition Retail Items

Royal Caribbean x IMCF Plushie: Inter Miami CF has teamed up with Royal Caribbean to create a limited-edition plushie available for purchase at the Inter Miami CF Team Store for this match only. The adorable golden retriever plushie pays tribute to Royal Caribbean's beloved Chief Dog Officers that fans have come to know and love.

The plushie is sporting a bandana that matches the night's limited-edition giveaway item, featuring the unique Miami-inspired crown & anchor logo.

Adidas x Audi x IMCF Collection: Don't forget to also check out the team store for the newest motorsport collaboration and capture a photo with the Audi RSQ8 - specially wrapped in this collection's signature design.

Baptist Health Fan Zone

Fans arriving early for the match can expect a variety of surprise-and-delight moments at Royal Caribbean's Fan Zone and at the Royal Caribbean East Gate, including jersey giveaways, ticket upgrades, and pre-match on-field experiences courtesy of Royal Caribbean.

Inter Miami CF partners will continue to create an incredible pre-match experience at the Baptist Health Fan Zone:

Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean will bring its signature bold energy, inviting fans to enjoy refreshing crown & anchor popsicle samples. Fans can then test their skills with interactive fútbol games and capture Instagrammable moments at the giant inflatable Euforia jersey and custom photo booth featuring player cutouts. Royal Caribbean will also provide family-friendly giveaways, including co-branded sunglasses, friendship bracelets, koozies, and color-changing souvenir cups, and much more. PA TEAM TO ADD OTHER PARTNER ACTIVATIONS

Audi: Audi will offer fans an exclusive photo opportunity featuring the newest RSQ8 in the Fan Zone and an exclusive vehicle wrap outside the Team Store. Fans who engage with the vehicle activation will receive co-branded Inter Miami CF hats while supplies last.

Publix: Fun for all ages with a mini pitch, claw machines filled with giveaways, and a photo booth.

Red Bull: Feel the energy with music and vibes from the Red Bull DJ Booth.

Amon-Ra St. Brown & Arch Manning Coin Toss

Football and fútbol will combine prematch, as stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Arch Manning will carry out the coin toss right before kickoff.

Halftime Laser Show brought to you by Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean will keep the excitement going through halftime with our first-ever laser show experience! Fans are encouraged to remain in their seats to witness this bold and unforgettable moment at Nu Stadium.

50/50 Raffle and Free Royal Caribbean Cruise!

Royal Caribbean will join forces with the Inter Miami Foundation for this match while supporting the foundation's work in education. One lucky winner will win half the pot, while the other will win a free 3-4 night cruise for two people to the Caribbean aboard the Wonder of the Seas.

This week's raffle will go live on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to enter the raffle HERE. Fans can also be on the lookout for 50/50 raffle staff around Nu Stadium on Saturday to purchase raffle tickets.

DJ Irie at the Modelo After Party | The Terraces

Keep the energy going postmatch with a live set from renowned Miami-based DJ, DJ Irie, on the West side of the concourse at the Modelo After Party at The Terraces. The performance starts right after the match and is free for all fans!

See you at Nu Stadium on Saturday for Rivalry Night presented by Royal Caribbean!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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