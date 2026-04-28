FC Cincinnati Unveil 2026 Soccer Celebration Lineup

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati unveiled the full lineup for the club's Soccer Celebration, a collection of fan-focused events throughout the summer as the FIFA World Cup returns to U.S. soil for the first time in 32 years.

Fans can find FC Cincinnati across the region at the club's partner bars and restaurants, and at a Soccer Celebration series at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati, organized in collaboration with 3CDC.

FC Cincinnati Soccer Celebration will feature food and beverage options, music and entertainment, exclusive FC Cincinnati Summer of Soccer giveaways and live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26 ™ matches.

The club has also unveiled a new lineup of Summer of Soccer merchandise, which features hats, scarves, shirts and more with a new, red, white and blue FC Cincinnati logo. Merchandise can be found at FCCgo.com and the club's two team stores, located at 1433 Vine St. and TQL Stadium. Summer of Soccer merchandise will also be sold at Soccer Celebration events.

Additionally, FC Cincinnati and the FC Cincinnati Foundation have begun construction on seven additional mini pitches across the Cincinnati region, which will bring the total number of mini pitches built by the club since its inception to 19. These projects continue the legacy of fostering access to soccer in the community which began when the club committed to building 10 mini pitches in the club's first 10 years.

Full FC Cincinnati Soccer Celebration at Fountain Square* lineup:

Friday, June 19: Soccer celebration beginning at noon ET

USMNT vs. Australia - 3 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Morocco - 6 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Haiti - 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 3: Soccer celebration beginning at noon ET

Round of 32 - 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 14 & Wednesday, July 15: Soccer celebration beginning at noon ET

Semifinals - 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19: Soccer celebration beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Final - 3 p.m. ET

*All events at Fountain Square are programmed in collaboration with 3CDC.

Fans can also celebrate a thrilling Summer of Soccer across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area by visiting the club's bar and restaurant partners who will be showing FIFA World Cup 26™ live viewings.

For more information about FC Cincinnati Soccer Celebrations and all things Summer of Soccer, visit http://fccincinnati.com/summer-of-soccer.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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