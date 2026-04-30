FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati are on the road for Matchday 11 action when they visit Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, May 2, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Kickoff from the Windy City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with the match airing globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

The Orange and Blue (3-4-3, 12 points) square off against the Fire (5-2-2, 17 points) for the second time in a 15-day span after the last meeting between the two sides at TQL Stadium on April 18, a 3-3 draw. FC Cincinnati will look for a second consecutive win, and to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CHIvCIN on SATURDAY, MAY 2 (8:30 p.m. ET) Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish) English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530 Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST CHICAGO FIRE FC FC Cincinnati are 7-4-5 all-time against Chicago Fire FC. The Orange and Blue are 7-4-4 in MLS Regular Season competition and memorably defeated the Fire in a penalty shootout in the 2017 U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup, Round of 16 (0-0 AET, 3-1 SO).

FC CINCINNATI NOTES HOT AGAINST THE FIRE - Historically, the Orange and Blue have played the Fire well, holding a 7-4-4 MLS Regular Season record and a 7-4-5 all-time record, which includes a shootout win against Chicago in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (6/28/17 - 0-0 AET, 3-1 in the shootout). Cincinnati's seven regular season wins are the third most against any MLS club (9 wins - Toronto FC, 8 wins - CF Montréal, 7 wins - Chicago Fire FC).

Following the mid-April draw between the sides, a 3-3 finish at TQL Stadium, the Orange and Blue are unbeaten in three consecutive matches against the Fire and have earned wins in four of the last six meetings.

SCORCHING FORM - Kévin Denkey continued his exceptional run of scoring form, adding two more goals on Saturday against Red Bull. Denkey now has 10 goals across all competitions for the Orange and Blue in 2026, which includes three two-goal performances: in the Concacaf Champions Cup (3/12/26 vs. Tigres UNAL) and in MLS Regular Season play (4/22/26 at New York City FC, 4/25/26 vs Red Bull New York).

Denkey has now scored two goals in back-to-back matches and is the fourth player in FC Cincinnati history with back-to-back multi-goal games. He joins Brandon Vazquez (3/12/22 at ORL (2G), 3/19/22 vs MIA (2G)), Evander (6/25/25 at MTL (2G), 6/28/25 at ORL (2G)), and Brenner (9/10/22 vs SJ (3G), 9/17/22 at RSL (2G)).

Denkey was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 for his performance against Red Bull.

A MLS DEBUT - FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar made his MLS Regular Season debut Saturday against Red Bull New York. Lajhar played 11 minutes as a second half substitute, coming on for Bryan Ramirez in the 79th minute. Lajhar is the second FC Cincinnati 2 player to make a first team MLS debut this season (Andrei Chirila, 3/15/26 at New England).

100 FOR BUCHA - Pavel Bucha enters the weekend just one appearance shy of 100 for FC Cincinnati, across all competitions. Bucha has been a mainstay in the FC Cincinnati lineup since his arrival in MLS, appearing in 99 of a possible 104 matches. Bucha would become the 11th player in club history to make 100 appearances.

SCOUTING CHICAGO FIRE FC Record: 5-2-2 (17 points) Standings: 3rd, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter (Second Season) Leading Scorer: 8 - Hugo Cuypers

Chicago Fire FC have been off to a hot start in 2026 and have only continued that since last seeing FC Cincinnati two weeks ago. The Fire have played just twice since coming to TQL Stadium on April 18, earning a 5-0 win over Sporting KC, and falling in the U.S. Open Cup, 2-1, to St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday night.

Led by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, The Fire have seen success in 2026 on the back of a strong defense. The Windy City club have five clean sheets in nine matches and have conceded only eight goals in their league matches, the sixth fewest in MLS this season. Three of those eight goals came against FC Cincinnati, the most they've allowed in 2026 in a single game thus far.

At the center of the defensive structure that has stood out is MLS newcomer Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has started every match for Chicago in MLS action. The South African defender is new to MLS, joining this winter window from South African side Orlando Pirates and has contributed greatly to Chicago's early success in 2026.

Further up the field, a combination of proven league talent stands out for the Fire's attack. Star forward Hugo Cuypers leads the line, leading the team with eight goals. He scored twice against FCC last time out, and scored in every match he's played in this season. Dynamic Ivory Coast winger Jonathan Bamba starts on the left and has two goals and two assists.

Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has similarly been a consistent contributor; he and Cuypers had a brace in their victory over SKC and Zinkernagel scored the first goal versus FCC. He is joined by veteran midfielder Robin Lod in that middle of the park; the Finnish midfielder is in his first season with Chicago, having come over after spending the last 7 seasons with Minnesota United FC.

In net for Chicago Fire is Chris Brady, an MLS veteran at this point despite being just 22 years old. The U.S. international and Academy graduate goalkeeper is in his fourth season as the starting keeper for the club. Brady, who has been called into U.S. Men's National Team camps on various occasions, made his 100th MLS appearance for Chicago when they played FCC last time out.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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