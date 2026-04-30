Toronto FC to Honour Canada Soccer Men's National Team Ahead of Fifa World Cup 2026™

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







As Toronto FC takes the pitch on May 2 for one of the final home matches at BMO Field prior to the international break, TFC will host a celebratory match for the Canada Soccer Men's National Team (CMNT) competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM. The True North Match will honour the players representing our country on the world stage while marking a milestone as BMO Field transitions into a host venue for the globe's top talent, including the Canadian team on June 12, 2026.

"Over the past two decades, this city has witnessed historic moments at BMO Field that have defined our passion for soccer, including TFC's historic treble-winning season in 2017, Canada's qualification to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 for the first time in 36 years, and many more milestones that have taken place here on this pitch," said Jason Hernandez, General Manager, Toronto FC. "As our city prepares to welcome the world in our backyard, it is an honour to hand the keys to BMO Field to the Canada Soccer Men's National team as they represent the nation at FIFA World Cup 2026 TM this summer. When Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at this stadium with over 40,000 fans cheering them on, our nation will be united in support, creating a lasting legacy for soccer in Canada.

Fans in attendance at the True North Match can expect the following special experiences:

Pre-Game Ceremony: Toronto FC and BMO will formally hand the keys of the stadium over to Canada Soccer in a pre-game ceremony featuring Kevin Blue, CEO & General Secretary of Canada Soccer, Catherine Roche, CMO of BMO, Jason Hernandez, TFC General Manager, Jimmy Brennan, TFC alumni ambassador and former captain who has also represented Canada, as well as additional tenured club representatives. This milestone moment, taking place with TFC fans proudly in the stands, further illustrates the unifying power of sport and the connection between club and country.

Exclusive Merchandise Launch: TFC will preview its new'For Club and Country'apparel capsule during the True North Match. For a limited time, fans can shop this collection at Real Sports Apparel kiosks in BMO Field and online to express their pride for TFC, Team Canada and the beautiful game. Fans can purchase the Peace Collective slogan t-shirt and Canada pre-match top on May 2, with the full collection available on May 9.

Tournament Food Preview: With the True North Match reflecting the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM, TFC fans will get to preview one of the new dishes that will be served during the tournament, highlighting Canadian ingredients. Fans will get the first bites of the Beef Brisket Sandwich featuring a creamy slaw, smokey BBQ sauce, dill pickles and sesame seed bun.

"From day one, BMO and Toronto FC have been all in on growing the game, and this is a moment to celebrate," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BMO. "The True North Match marks a powerful shift from club to country and reflects what we've built together. As a founding partner of Toronto FC and the exclusive banking partner of Canada Soccer, we're proud to welcome the world to Toronto and show that Canada is united and ready to host the world's biggest sporting stage."

Fans can learn more about the True North Match and purchase tickets by visiting TorontoFC.ca.







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