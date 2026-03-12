Toronto FC Fans Encouraged to Plan Ahead for Home Opener as Final Upgrades to BMO Field Take Place

As Toronto FC prepares for its 20 th anniversary season home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Red Bull New York, the club shared stadium arrival instructions today to help fans plan their entry following the changes made to the stadium in the offseason, and as the final phases of upgrades take place.

"BMO Field is going to be the centre of attention in the city this summer, and we look forward to all fans getting the chance to experience the new features and world-class environment, beginning with a sneak peek on Saturday's Toronto FC home opener," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President, Business Operations for Toronto FC. "The stadium will be bigger and better than ever as it prepares to welcome the world this summer and even the most experienced fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead to ensure smooth entry on Saturday."

As fans plan their visit to this weekend's match, attendees are encouraged to review the following entry details in place:

Entry Gates: While all gates are operational, fans are required to enter through the gate shown on their ticket to ease their travel around the venue as some pathways are temporarily limited due to the final stages of construction.

Pre-Game Activities: Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff to ease entry and offer fans more time to experience new stadium features and promotions, including the debut of the TFC's Winterdome activation in the King Club. Winterdome will be the ultimate celebration of how winter shapes the city's distinct soccer culture. The activation will feature maple taffy stations, snow globe photo opportunities, a DJ, games, and special Canadian-themed food options including a Caesar bar and a rotating $10 menu with Poutine Dogs, St. Lawrence Market Peameal Bacon sandwiches and KD Mac n' Cheese Egg Rolls.

Parking: With temporary road closures on the Strachan Ave., Fleet St. and Manitoba Dr. intersections, fans driving can plan to use the Enercare Centre lot or any above ground lot (parking in Lot 852 is limited).

Transit: All Metrolinx trains leading to Exhibition Station will be running on the weekend schedule. TTC users are reminded to check their app for updates as changes on routes 509 and 511 are expected.

