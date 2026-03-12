Charlotte FC Loans Defender Mikah Thomas to Indy Eleven

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that the Club has loaned defender Mikah Thomas to USL Championship side Indy Eleven through the 2026 season.

"This is a great opportunity for Mikah to earn minutes at a higher competition level and to further his growth on and off the pitch," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We were pleased with Mikah's improvements in his first season with Crown Legacy and we look forward to seeing him push himself and continue his development at Indy Eleven. Everyone at the Club wishes him well this season."

Thomas, 21, was Charlotte FC's first round draft pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, taken with the ninth overall selection out of the University of Connecticut. The defender spent the 2025 season acclimating to professional play, featuring with Crown Legacy FC in 22 matches and notching two goals and two assists. He also appeared in CLFC's 2026 season opener, helping the squad to a 4-1 victory at Chattanooga FC on March 1.

Before Thomas signed with The Crown, he played two years collegiately with the Huskies. The Ponte Vedra, Fla. native made 26 appearances and added one goal to go along with three assists. Thomas came to the Queen City with professional experience, having made his U.S. Open Cup debut with Jacksonville Armada's U-23 squad in 2023 where he scored Jacksonville's lone goal against Miami United FC in a 1-1 draw in regulation, which was followed by a 9-8 victory in penalties.

Transaction: Charlotte FC loans defender Mikah Thomas to Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.