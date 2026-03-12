Houston Dynamo FC Acquire Aliyu Ibrahim from Columbus Crew

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC acquired Aliyu Ibrahim from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), both clubs announced today. Columbus may acquire an additional $500,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Ibrahim is signed to a contract through 2026 with a Club option for 2027 and will occupy a U-22 Initiative slot.

"We are pleased to welcome Aliyu Ibrahim back to Houston, where he played an important role during two successful seasons with our Club," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "As we continue evolving our system this season, we are looking to add depth to our wingback group, and Aliyu has the qualities to thrive in that role. His ability to cover ground, attack space and contribute on both sides of the ball fits well with the expectations of our wide players. We look forward to welcoming him and his family back to the city of Houston."

Ibrahim returns to Houston where he made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Club between 2023-25, totaling 12 goals and nine assists. He contributed to several notable team accomplishments, including Houston's 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final and consecutive playoff appearances in his first two seasons with the team. The Dynamo also set new single-season records in 2024 for points (54) and road wins (8).

The 24-year-old joined the Crew in April 2025, where he made 25 league appearances across the regular season and postseason, recording three goals and two assists. Ibrahim helped Columbus finish seventh in the Eastern Conference with 54 points and a 14-8-12 (WLD) record and secure a third consecutive postseason berth.

In 2023, Ibrahim appeared in 24 regular season matches for Houston, registering three goals and three assists. He also appeared in four postseason matches, helping the Dynamo reach the Western Conference Final. In U.S. Open Cup play, Ibrahim scored three goals in five matches, including a brace in a 4-1 quarterfinal victory over Chicago Fire FC, as Houston went on to capture their second Open Cup title in Club history and fourth domestic championship.

Notably, Ibrahim was one of only 21 outfield field players in the entire league to play all 34 regular season matches in 2024. He finished the campaign with six goals and five assists and was named a co-recipient of the Golden Boot Award.

At the international level, Ibrahim has represented Nigeria at the U-20 level four times, including at the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where the Super Eagles reached the semifinal round.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC acquire forward Aliyu Ibrahim from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Columbus may acquire an additional $500,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

ALIYU IBRAHIM BIO:

NAME: Aliyu Ibrahim

POSITION: Wingback

DATE OF BIRTH: January 16, 2002 (24)

BIRTHPLACE: Kano, Nigeria

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 160 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Columbus Crew

FIFA NATIONALITY: Nigeria







