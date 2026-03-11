Houston Dynamo FC Hire Ezra Hendrickson as First Team Assistant Coach

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today that Ezra Hendrickson will join Ben Olsen's first team coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Hendrickson joins the Dynamo with more than 15 years of coaching experience at the domestic and international levels, while accumulating 16 trophies as a player and coach. His most recent stints came as head coach of Chicago Fire FC (2022-23) and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines men's national team (2024-26).

"We are thrilled to welcome Ezra to our first team coaching staff, as he brings a wealth of MLS experience and a strong track record of contributing to winning teams throughout his career," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "As both a player and a coach, he has consistently helped build disciplined, competitive sides, and he has done excellent work developing defenders and organizing backlines. His leadership, defensive expertise and understanding of what it takes to win in this league will be a valuable addition to our staff. We are excited to welcome him and his family to our club and the city of Houston."

The 54-year-old reunites with Olsen, with whom he previously played with at D.C. United in 2004, and reconnects with Onstad after overlapping with him during his time as an assistant coach with Columbus Crew SC (2019-21). Notably, Hendrickson helped Columbus win the MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2021.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines native was named Chicago's ninth head coach in club history in November 2021. Hendrickson was later appointed head coach of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in August 2024 and has managed 17 matches, including World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League group stage matches and international friendlies.

Hendrickson began his coaching career with Seattle Sounders FC, serving as an assistant coach with former MLS legendary head coach Sigi Schmid from 2009 to 2014. During this period, Hendrickson helped the Sounders win four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014) and an MLS Supporters' Shield in 2014. He then became head coach of Seattle Sounders FC 2 and competed in the USL Championship from 2015 to 2017 (now known as Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro). In his first season with the team, he led them to the quarterfinals of the USL Cup, while also contributing to the first team's MLS Cup title in 2016.

Additionally, while working with the Sounders, Hendrickson served as an assistant coach for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 2015 to 2018, including competing in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He then reunited with Schmid in Los Angeles in 2018, spending one season as an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy, before joining the Crew in July 2019.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Hendrickson's stellar MLS playing career spanned more than a decade, from 1997 to 2008, winning eight trophies. During that time, he made 266 MLS regular season appearances for the New York MetroStars (1997), LA Galaxy (1997-03), Dallas Burn (2003), D.C. United (2004), Chivas USA (2005-06) and Columbus Crew (2006-08). The former defender won eight trophies during his 12-year tenure, including the MLS Cup with three different teams (2002, 2004 and 2008), three MLS Supporters' Shield titles (1998, 2002 and 2008), one U.S. Open Cup title (2001) and one Concacaf Champions' Cup (2000).

At the international level, Hendrickson earned 123 caps for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1995 to 2008, serving as a captain on several occasions.







