Inter Miami CF Secures Draw in Nashville in First Leg of Champions Cup Round of 16
Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC played out a 0-0 draw tonight at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tn. in the first leg of the Round of 16 series between the sides in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami will host the second leg next Wednesday, March 18 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (1350 NW 55th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309). Get your tickets!
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Noah Allen formed the back four; Yannick Bright and Rodrigo De Paul started deep in midfield; Tadeo Allende, captain Leo Messi and Telasco Segovia played further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack.
Match Action
St. Clair delivered a standout performance on the night, beginning with several important interventions throughout the first half. In the 38th minute, he denied an attempt from Nashville's Warren Madrigal from the left end of the box, followed by showing sharp reflexes to block a powerful hit from Sam Surridge from the center of the box in the 42nd minute.
Inter Miami came close to finding the winner in the 57th minute with back-to-back chances. First, an effort from Messi from the right side of the box was saved, before Berterame picked up the rebound and nearly struck with a finish headed towards the bottom-left corner.
The 0-0 scoreline would hold through the final minute and Inter Miami secured a valuable goalless draw on the road in Nashville.
Post-Match Reaction
"These kinds of series are decided by the small details. When the matchup is this even and both teams compete the way they did today, any small detail can either keep you in or knock you out. It will depend a lot on the intensity we bring at home. It's in our hands, and we'll do everything we can to get through next Wednesday," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action with a visit to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
NSH - 40.6%
MIA - 59.4%
Shots:
NSH - 15
MIA - 8
Saves:
NSH - 1
MIA - 5
Corners:
NSH - 7
MIA - 0
Fouls:
NSH - 8
MIA - 9
