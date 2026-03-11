Atlanta United Community Fund Names Latest Grant Recipients, Surpassing Halfway Mark of GA 100 Program

ATLANTA - The  Atlanta United Community Fund  (AUCF) today announced the latest recipients of its GA 100 initiative, a pitch-build program with a goal of constructing up to 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across Georgia. This year, AUCF has been awarded $1.15 million in grants to create or refurbish 12 fields through the program, which raises the total number of mini-pitches either completed or in-development to 53. Since launching in 2020, the program has funded nearly $4.5 million for soccer pitches throughout the state, further cementing its status as the most ambitious community-pitch build program in MLS.

"As Atlanta prepares to take the global stage in 2026, it's more important than ever that the growth of soccer is felt not just in our stadium, but in neighborhoods across Georgia," said Skate Noftsinger, Chief Business Officer of Atlanta United. "Through the GA 100 program, the Atlanta United Community Fund is ensuring that the excitement of a historic year for the sport translates into lasting community impact by creating safe, accessible places to play. This year's grant recipients bring us another step closer to our goal of building up to 100 mini-pitches statewide and leaving a legacy that extends well beyond the matches we'll host at Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

The $1.15 million in grants will be committed to the following organizations to build 12 mini-pitches across the state:

A.W. Mathews Boys and Girls Club (Mableton, Ga.)

Atrium Health Polk Medical Center (Cedartown, Ga.)

Atrium Health (Rome, Ga.)

Atrium Health (Summerville, Ga.)

Bay Creek Middle School (Grayson, Ga.)

Berkmar Middle School (Lilburn, Ga.)

Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta (Statenville, Ga.)

Dacula Middle School (Dacula, Ga.)

Duluth Middle School (Duluth, Ga.)

Henderson Mill Elementary School (Atlanta, Ga.)

John Hope Community Center (Atlanta, Ga.)

New City Church: UPPER90 (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

GA 100  launched in 2020 when AUCF awarded $1.6 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to lead the first phase of installation of mini pitches. Seventeen organizations received grants to build the initial 20 pitches. AUCF then made an additional investment in the project in 2023 to construct an additional 30-plus mini-pitches through 2026, including the newest recipients. This year, AUCF is already scheduled to open three additional pitches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup bringing the total number of operational pitches to 22. The next opening is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 at Floyd County YMCA in Rome, followed by Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in Atlanta (May 12) and Atlanta Youth Soccer Association in Atlanta (June 2). More openings are still to be scheduled later this year.

AUCF works closely with LISC - the nation's leading community development support organization - to identify local, nonprofit and community-based agencies wishing to build or refurbish soccer mini-pitches at schools, neighborhood parks and other recreation spaces in Georgia neighborhoods. Once approved by AUCF, LISC provides the local organizations with financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of mini pitches in their communities. The organizations then oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"Communities are not complete without access to safe, welcoming athletic spaces, where young people and adults can gather to play, talk and connect with each other," said Beverly Smith, LISC's Vice President of Sports & Youth Development. "The GA 100 initiative continues to be a major supporter with an impactful role by investing in those spaces in neighborhoods that need them, not only providing youth with room to grow, belong, and succeed, but also showing what's possible when investment matches community needs."

AUCF, an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, is led by a committee of Blank Family of Businesses associates who inform funding priorities, evaluate grant applications, conduct site visits and monitor the impact of their grants. For more information visit atlutd.com/ga100.







