LAFC Legend Carlos Vela Joins Club Ownership Group

Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced that club legend Carlos Vela has joined LAFC's ownership group, marking the next chapter in his historic relationship with the Black & Gold and further solidifying his lasting commitment to the club and the city of Los Angeles. Vela will be introduced in a press conference at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. PT.

One of the most influential figures in LAFC and Major League Soccer history, Vela becomes the latest former player to transition into ownership with the club he helped build from its inception. His addition to the ownership group reflects LAFC's belief in continuity, leadership, and honoring those who have shaped the club's identity on and off the pitch.

"LAFC has always been more than a club to me - it is home," Vela said. "From the first day, we set out to build something special for Los Angeles, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Becoming an owner is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. I'm excited to continue supporting the club, our players, and our fans as we keep building for the future."

Vela joined LAFC as the first player in club history when he signed as a Designated Player in August 2017 ahead of the club's inaugural 2018 season. Over six seasons with the Black & Gold, he established himself as one of the most decorated players in MLS history and LAFC's all-time leader in MLS games played (152), goals (78), and assists (42). His record-breaking 2019 season, in which he won MLS MVP after scoring a league-record 34 goals, remains one of the greatest individual campaigns in MLS history.

"Carlos has always embodied the commitment to excellence, ambition, and the leadership mentality that LAFC stands for," said LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal. "Since the moment he arrived in Los Angeles, he helped define the Black & Gold standard and elevate our club on a global stage. Having Carlos join our ownership group is a statement regarding his status as both a legendary player in our club's history and his commitment to being an important part of our future."

Vela led LAFC through the most successful era in club history, including the 2022 MLS Cup, Supporters' Shields in 2019 and 2022, and multiple historic runs in international competition. A four-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Best XI selection, he played a central role in establishing LAFC as one of the premier clubs in North America.

"Carlos' impact on LAFC extends far beyond goals and trophies," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Quite simply, this club would not be what it is today without him. He helped shape our identity, our style of play, and our connection with the city from the very beginning. As an owner, Carlos will continue to influence LAFC in meaningful ways, and we're proud that his legacy will continue as part of our future."

In addition to his ownership role, Vela continues to serve as LAFC's first Black & Gold Ambassador, representing the club globally and strengthening its connection to supporters across Los Angeles and beyond. He became the first member of the club's Ring of Honor when he was honored during a pregame ceremony on Noche de Carlos Vela at BMO Stadium on September 21, 2025.

A native of Cancún, Mexico, Vela also enjoyed a distinguished international career with the Mexican National Team, earning 72 caps and competing in the 2010 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. Prior to LAFC, he starred with Real Sociedad in Spain's La Liga after beginning his professional career with Arsenal in the English Premier League.

