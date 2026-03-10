LAFC Hosts Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday
Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Costa Rican club LD Alajuelense at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night. Kickoff from the heart of Los Angeles is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT and will be available to watch on FS2 (English) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States, OneSoccer in Canada, and ConcacafGO. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA and the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean).
Tuesday's match opens a two-game series between the clubs that will conclude next Tuesday, March 17, at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica, where the Black & Gold famously won in the 2023 edition of the tournament - coincidentally, also in the Round of 16. That 3-0 victory on March 9, 2023, powered by a Denis Bouanga hat trick, gave LAFC a commanding lead ahead of the second leg, which Alajuelense won 2-1 at BMO Stadium a week later, allowing the Black & Gold to advance 4-2 on aggregate.
To reach the Round of 16 in this year's competition, LAFC defeated Honduran club Real España in both legs of the First Round. After a 6-1 triumph in San Pedro Sula on Feb. 17 that featured Bouanga's second hat trick in Concacaf competition, the Black & Gold earned a 1-0 win in the return leg at BMO Stadium a week later. In its three previous Champions Cup appearances, LAFC has reached the championship match twice (2020 and 2023) and the quarterfinals in last year's edition.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC vs. LD Alajuelense
Kickoff: Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Watch: FS2, TUDN, OneSoccer, ConcacafGO
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera, 1230 AM K-Radio
Major League Soccer Stories from March 9, 2026
- LAFC Hosts Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Midfielder Wiki Carmona Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 3 - MLS
- Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah Issued Lifetime Suspensions from MLS for Betting on MLS Matches - MLS
- Earthquakes Forward Timo Werner Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- MLS NEXT Announces New Clubs and Conferences Ahead of 2026-27 Season - MLS
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Named to Team of the Matchday for Standout Performances against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 3 - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Petar Musa Receives Croatia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Toronto FC Celebrates Club's 20th Season with 2026 Schedule Programming - Toronto FC
- Offense Leaves FC Cincinnati Searching for Answers and with 'Not Good Enough,' in Loss to Toronto FC at Home - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hosts Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Start to 2026 with 1-0 Home Win over FC Dallas
- LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday
- LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro