LAFC Hosts Alajuelense in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Costa Rican club LD Alajuelense at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night. Kickoff from the heart of Los Angeles is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT and will be available to watch on FS2 (English) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States, OneSoccer in Canada, and ConcacafGO. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA and the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean).

Tuesday's match opens a two-game series between the clubs that will conclude next Tuesday, March 17, at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica, where the Black & Gold famously won in the 2023 edition of the tournament - coincidentally, also in the Round of 16. That 3-0 victory on March 9, 2023, powered by a Denis Bouanga hat trick, gave LAFC a commanding lead ahead of the second leg, which Alajuelense won 2-1 at BMO Stadium a week later, allowing the Black & Gold to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

To reach the Round of 16 in this year's competition, LAFC defeated Honduran club Real España in both legs of the First Round. After a 6-1 triumph in San Pedro Sula on Feb. 17 that featured Bouanga's second hat trick in Concacaf competition, the Black & Gold earned a 1-0 win in the return leg at BMO Stadium a week later. In its three previous Champions Cup appearances, LAFC has reached the championship match twice (2020 and 2023) and the quarterfinals in last year's edition.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. LD Alajuelense

Kickoff: Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: FS2, TUDN, OneSoccer, ConcacafGO

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera, 1230 AM K-Radio







