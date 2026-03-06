LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







In the midst of one of the best season starts in club history, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) welcomes FC Dallas to BMO Stadium this Saturday, March 7, for an early season Western Conference clash. The match, presented by Strauss, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT; it will be available to watch on Apple TV and throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean) as well as Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG).

LAFC stands at 4-0-0 across MLS regular season and Concacaf Champions Cup play - the first time in club history that the team has begun a campaign with four consecutive victories, including three by shutout. The hot start includes a 3-0 win against the reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF in front of 75,673 fans - the largest crowd on record for a season-opening match in the history of Major League Soccer - in addition to a 7-1 aggregate-score win against Honduran club Real España to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, and a 2-0 win against the Houston Dynamo - the first time LAFC has won in Houston since 2019.

The Black & Gold's next test is an FC Dallas team against which it holds an all-time regular-season mark of 7-4-3, including a 6-0-1 record at home. Last season, LAFC defeated the Texans 2-0 at BMO Stadium on July 12 before drawing them 1-1 a month later in Frisco courtesy of Korean superstar Son Heung-Min's first goal for the Black & Gold - a stellar free-kick effort that won the AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

While LAFC has won both its regular-season matches to date, Dallas is 1-0-1 after a 3-2 win against Toronto FC and a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC. Saturday marks the first away match for FC Dallas this season and LAFC's first regular-season game in its home venue, BMO Stadium.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. FC Dallas

Kickoff: Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.