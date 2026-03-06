Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against D.C. United
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (1W-1L-0D, 3 points) carries on with 2026 MLS regular season action this Saturday, March 7, with the MLS Cup Champions visiting D.C. United (1W-1L-0D, 3 points). Kick off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.
Thrilling Comeback Over Rivals, First Win of the Regular Season
Inter Miami faces its third match of the 2026 regular season in search of a second victory in a row. Last Sunday, Inter Miami earned its first win of the regular season with a thrilling 2-4 comeback victory over rivals Orlando Ciy SC.
A brace from captain Leo Messi, and goals from attacker Mateo Silvetti and midfielder Telasco Segovia, led Inter Miami to victory at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
MLS Player of the Machday and Team of the Matchday Honors
Messi's standout performance against Orlando City SC on Sunday night earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 2.
This marks the 13th time in his career that Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, which is the third-most in league history, behind only Landon Donovan (19) and Jeff Cunningham (14).
Additionally, Messi along with head coach Javier Mascherano, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and attacker Mateo Silvetti were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 2.
Previously Against D.C. United
Saturday's match will the 12th against D.C. United in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded four wins, three draws, and four losses in its previous meetings against D.C. United.
Inter Miami will aim to extended its current unbeaten run against D.C. United to six, having recorded three wins and two draws in the last five matchups. Most recently, Inter Miami secured a 3-2 win at home in 2025 MLS regular season action last September.
Scouting D.C. United
D.C. United gears up to host the MLS Cup champions after a win and a loss in its opening two 2026 MLS regular season fixtures. On matchday one, a goal from offseson signing Tai Baribo secured a 1-0 home win over the Philadelphia Union, followed by a 1-0 loss on the road at Austin FC.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday - San Diego FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener - New York City FC
- SKC Hosts San Diego on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC and Blackburn Rovers FC Mutually Agree to Loan Termination for Defender Leo Duru - San Diego FC
- Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2026 Campaign Saturday at Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money Available to Clubs Following Roster Compliance - MLS
- The American Museum of Natural History Announces for the Win: Objects of Sports Excellence, Opening May 15 - New York City FC
- LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now
- The Heartbeat of Miami Comes Alive: Introducing Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF's New World-Class Home