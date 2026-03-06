Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against D.C. United

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (1W-1L-0D, 3 points) carries on with 2026 MLS regular season action this Saturday, March 7, with the MLS Cup Champions visiting D.C. United (1W-1L-0D, 3 points). Kick off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Thrilling Comeback Over Rivals, First Win of the Regular Season

Inter Miami faces its third match of the 2026 regular season in search of a second victory in a row. Last Sunday, Inter Miami earned its first win of the regular season with a thrilling 2-4 comeback victory over rivals Orlando Ciy SC.

A brace from captain Leo Messi, and goals from attacker Mateo Silvetti and midfielder Telasco Segovia, led Inter Miami to victory at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

MLS Player of the Machday and Team of the Matchday Honors

Messi's standout performance against Orlando City SC on Sunday night earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 2.

This marks the 13th time in his career that Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, which is the third-most in league history, behind only Landon Donovan (19) and Jeff Cunningham (14).

Additionally, Messi along with head coach Javier Mascherano, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and attacker Mateo Silvetti were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 2.

Previously Against D.C. United

Saturday's match will the 12th against D.C. United in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded four wins, three draws, and four losses in its previous meetings against D.C. United.

Inter Miami will aim to extended its current unbeaten run against D.C. United to six, having recorded three wins and two draws in the last five matchups. Most recently, Inter Miami secured a 3-2 win at home in 2025 MLS regular season action last September.

Scouting D.C. United

D.C. United gears up to host the MLS Cup champions after a win and a loss in its opening two 2026 MLS regular season fixtures. On matchday one, a goal from offseson signing Tai Baribo secured a 1-0 home win over the Philadelphia Union, followed by a 1-0 loss on the road at Austin FC.







