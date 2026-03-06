Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It's time to defend The Fortress.

The Crown returns to North Carolina after back-to-back Western Conference bouts at St. Louis and the Galaxy just in time for a five-match homestand. It's finally time to get back in front of the best supporters in MLS and take on Austin FC this Saturday, March 7. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Get your party shirts on and let's take a dive into the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can claim its first three home points of the season:

Feed Off The Fortress

Charlotte FC has always excelled in front of its incredible home crowd. Last year, The Crown notched the most home wins across MLS with 13 and tied with Supporters' Shield-winning side Philadelphia Union for the most points at home, while also allowing third-least number of goals conceded! The Club has built a reputation around the league that Bank of America is a hard place to play, and results for away teams are rare; if teams do walk out with any points, they weren't easily claimed.

Last season's home slate kicked off with a strong 2-0 victory over rivals Atlanta United and set the bar for every team coming into the Queen City. It's time to do it again. The lads feed off the energy supporters bring every night, so it's time to show up and show out and create an unbeatable atmosphere.

Defend Your Turf

Austin has come out decently strong in its opening matches, drawing with Minnesota 2-2 and grinding out a 1-0 victory over D.C. United at home. After two fixtures, the Texas side is tied for fourth in the league in shots on target, so Kristijan Kahlina (who leads the league in saves) and the rest of the backline will need to keep their head on a swivel and shut down attacks as they arise. Newcomers Facundo Torres, the former Orlando City SC Designated Player who joined from Brazilian side Palmeiras, and Jayden Nelson, who helped usher the Whitecaps into an MLS Cup Final appearance, have bolstered Austin's already strong attacking line.

Stay Composed, Maintain Structure

The gaffer spoke this week about the team's need to focus on itself a little more than its opponent at times. Too often in the opening two matches did The Crown lose its positioning and shape, where the team had too many numbers up high and a mistimed pass or unexpected turnover opened up a dangerous counter. Or if players were in a good spot positionally, they weren't pressuring the opposing side enough and giving space for attacking players to make moves. Saturday presents itself as a much-needed home contest and the perfect place for the squad to reload, regroup and regain its identity.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.