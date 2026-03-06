Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
It's time to defend The Fortress.
The Crown returns to North Carolina after back-to-back Western Conference bouts at St. Louis and the Galaxy just in time for a five-match homestand. It's finally time to get back in front of the best supporters in MLS and take on Austin FC this Saturday, March 7. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get your party shirts on and let's take a dive into the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can claim its first three home points of the season:
Feed Off The Fortress
Charlotte FC has always excelled in front of its incredible home crowd. Last year, The Crown notched the most home wins across MLS with 13 and tied with Supporters' Shield-winning side Philadelphia Union for the most points at home, while also allowing third-least number of goals conceded! The Club has built a reputation around the league that Bank of America is a hard place to play, and results for away teams are rare; if teams do walk out with any points, they weren't easily claimed.
Last season's home slate kicked off with a strong 2-0 victory over rivals Atlanta United and set the bar for every team coming into the Queen City. It's time to do it again. The lads feed off the energy supporters bring every night, so it's time to show up and show out and create an unbeatable atmosphere.
Defend Your Turf
Austin has come out decently strong in its opening matches, drawing with Minnesota 2-2 and grinding out a 1-0 victory over D.C. United at home. After two fixtures, the Texas side is tied for fourth in the league in shots on target, so Kristijan Kahlina (who leads the league in saves) and the rest of the backline will need to keep their head on a swivel and shut down attacks as they arise. Newcomers Facundo Torres, the former Orlando City SC Designated Player who joined from Brazilian side Palmeiras, and Jayden Nelson, who helped usher the Whitecaps into an MLS Cup Final appearance, have bolstered Austin's already strong attacking line.
Stay Composed, Maintain Structure
The gaffer spoke this week about the team's need to focus on itself a little more than its opponent at times. Too often in the opening two matches did The Crown lose its positioning and shape, where the team had too many numbers up high and a mistimed pass or unexpected turnover opened up a dangerous counter. Or if players were in a good spot positionally, they weren't pressuring the opposing side enough and giving space for attacking players to make moves. Saturday presents itself as a much-needed home contest and the perfect place for the squad to reload, regroup and regain its identity.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026
- SKC Hosts San Diego on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC and Blackburn Rovers FC Mutually Agree to Loan Termination for Defender Leo Duru - San Diego FC
- Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Hosts FC Dallas for Early Season Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Preview: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Kane Kraus and Midfielder Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Boy's National Team Domestic Training Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its 2026 Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2026 Campaign Saturday at Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money Available to Clubs Following Roster Compliance - MLS
- The American Museum of Natural History Announces for the Win: Objects of Sports Excellence, Opening May 15 - New York City FC
- LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Back at Home: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup
- Defeat in Los Angeles
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign