The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

The Lions hit the road for the first time in their 2026 MLS campaign this weekend with a trip to Yankee Stadium against New York City FC.

Orlando City started three players under the age of 21-Homegrowns Colin Guske and Tahir Reid-Brown plus first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Nolan Miller-against Inter Miami, marking first-team first starts for all three and a professional first start for Miller.

Duncan McGuire sits one appearance shy of 100 for Orlando City and one goal shy of tying former captain Nani for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau enters the weekend with 15 saves across Orlando City's first two matches, the second-highest total in MLS this season behind Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina. Quote of the Week:

"First, we know in terms of results that we can bounce back. I think our team, in the last game, already gave us signs of improvement, cohesiveness and doing what we need much more efficiently in order to win. Now we need to keep doing that but win games. And there's no doubt that we are urgent to get results, and on a field this weekend that is a challenge, but I think we have a good mentality and that the boys are ready."

- Head Coach Oscar Pareja

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 4 (3/1/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marco Pašalić, Martín Ojeda; Matteo Silvetti, Lionel Messi (2), Telasco Segovia

Competition: MLS Regular Season

New York City FC's Last Match: NYCFC 1, LA Galaxy 1 (3/1/26, Dignity Health Sports Park)

Goal-Scorers: Nicolás Martínez (PK); João Klauss

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-11-10 (Home: 5-3-8, Away: 2-8-2)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, NYC 2 (7/16/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

Date & Time: Sat., March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season

About Orlando City SC:

In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the Orlando Citrus Bowl for the Club's MLS debut. In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's NWSL franchise, the Orlando Pride.

The Lions have reached the postseason in five-consecutive seasons (2020-24), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached their first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

For more information on Orlando City SC, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

###

This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club

655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida, 32805, United States ¬â¹

This email was sent to:

This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club

655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida 32805 United States

We respect your right to privacy - view our policy

Manage Subscriptions | Update Profile | Unsubscribe

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - UTF-8

To view this email as a web page, go to the link below, or copy and paste it into your browser's address window. https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjUxODNiOTQ4LTkyZjktNGYwNi1iNGIzLTQ4NjkzOGM2ZTY0MCIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2Ijoia00rVHVVL0s4d1FnSmJYTXY3K3g2Zz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IlZtTmxkMXQxS1hkcGFLdFFwa1FySFVzMjh5RmMzT3VnWm5ZdThIQzNWUTdjL0I4aFVweG5vWC9rM25QWHVlYjZseWpDU25KTG5tTEI5alB1SnhYTGdrR1F6NU81VDhyekJDQWx0Y3kvdjdIcSIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJLTUpLY2t1ZVlzSDJNKzRuRmN1Q1FRPT0ifQ%3D%3D

The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjY0YmFkOTgwLTNlNDMtNGJjYS05YTg4LWIwOTI3ZTYzNmI2YiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiS1VtSVg3WDh6RG9uQUpkVXlMb2pwZz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6ImprdGhrZFJkY0dNWFZ5VXFGY0ppd2h2d3FQWDNSeklMWFJMcDJodjBhdGFrWWVPdTYxR1JZQklObWIzMFFZa1FVdnk0KzNaQlFBeTdqNE05SjYyNnkva3BTWWhmdGZ6TU9pY0FsMVRJdWlPbSIsImF1dGhUYWciOiIvTGo3ZGtGQURMdVBnejBucmJyTCtRPT0ifQ%3D%3D Apple TV

English Radio: https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjMyNWQ1OGRmLTM5MTgtNGI3Yy05ZTkyLWExOTY5ZDJjZGRjNyIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiZ3J1cW1nRzV4OWtVWHM2SGpxZUFUdz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IjVYZVJ0UmFzZGZkampHcmMzOFZuMnBkYWpZRHU3SHZIVXZFd0kwd29JczhmVWxnWHZlL21IYnhtR1ZENmJNQUtZSlNpSHdlcFl3YTF0SVRBNldmVng2K0N1NnFhQWJuSDJSUmV6b2VPcDRCUCIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJsS0lmQjZsakJyVzBoTURwWjlYSHJ3PT0ifQ%3D%3D AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjM4YWNkYWI3LTg1MDItNGRiNy04NDM1LWI3MmI2Y2U5OTc1MiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiYmY5NGxXbjVSTTdwRTRWMXZsWkE5dz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IkhPbDB3Z3FNVUZaYkpZaUhiY01KWG1VT3NnTDBQU0VPbVJna3RxRmpEUGNNNXBnZ2tvNGkxeUthYVJFZW1vYldDTWQ3TlFjUlNXTkZzR1dMR09reW85NXQvM2lWYWZsRXp1a1RoWFcrVmtEMyIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJ4M3MxQnhGSlkwV3daWXNZNlRLajNnPT0ifQ%3D%3D Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6ImI3N2FhOGZlLWMyMGQtNGRjNS1iYTYxLTY2Zjk5YTUzODk2ZSIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoieUpNNW9zMkw5bE0yVHJ1ZjFmOVpFQT09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6ImlEQlZRdENkVmZEWlJEa0RUTjlzRWI5QzdERWhDSVdiQWFrTWorRDhGbTE1MXZJSGtpb0p2NDdNWVIwQldyL05JOHlZbmc3SWtMcy9KN0FsbFJGMys5bklrem1pell2MlV6Wk91NS9WLzFrUSIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJ6SmllRHNpUXV6OG5zQ1dWRVhmNzJRPT0ifQ%3D%3D Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

- The Lions hit the road for the first time in their 2026 MLS campaign this weekend with a trip to Yankee Stadium against New York City FC. - Orlando City started three players under the age of 21-Homegrowns Colin Guske and Tahir Reid-Brown plus first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Nolan Miller-against Inter Miami, marking first-team first starts for all three and a professional first start for Miller. - Duncan McGuire sits one appearance shy of 100 for Orlando City and one goal shy of tying former captain Nani for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list. - Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau enters the weekend with 15 saves across Orlando City's first two matches, the second-highest total in MLS this season behind Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina. Quote of the Week:

"First, we know in terms of results that we can bounce back. I think our team, in the last game, already gave us signs of improvement, cohesiveness and doing what we need much more efficiently in order to win. Now we need to keep doing that but win games. And there's no doubt that we are urgent to get results, and on a field this weekend that is a challenge, but I think we have a good mentality and that the boys are ready."

- Head Coach Oscar Pareja

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 4 (3/1/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marco Pašalić, Martin Ojeda; Matteo Silvetti, Lionel Messi (2), Telasco Segovia

Competition: MLS Regular Season

New York City FC's Last Match: NYCFC 1, LA Galaxy 1 (3/1/26, Dignity Health Sports Park)

Goal-Scorers: Nicolás Martinez (PK); Joao Klauss

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-11-10 (Home: 5-3-8, Away: 2-8-2)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, NYC 2 (7/16/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. CF Montreal

Date & Time: Sat., March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season

About Orlando City SC: In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the Orlando Citrus Bowl for the Club's MLS debut. In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's NWSL franchise, the Orlando Pride.

The Lions have reached the postseason in five-consecutive seasons (2020-24), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached their first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

For more information on Orlando City SC, visit https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6ImZjMTIzNGU1LTUzZDktNDMxYi1iNDIwLWRhZTI2NjE2ZmJiYiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiZWV3YVh4eHVFOHo3QkJjb29qZWt2QT09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IndsZ0Rta1BRY29HMmx6VWJRL1pTK2ExTk9BVzhPajBVYjhyZnVhWTJVZ2FGMU9QV25JR29OdUJXVGlHejdveHh4N0ZWMVRpWm9SYVBxdjI3SDBoaXMzZDU3QnBmSEc0VHpQc0VGeWlpTjZTOCIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJzVlhWT0ptaEZvK3EvYnNmU0dLemR3PT0ifQ%3D%3D OrlandoCitySC.com or follow us on https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjYxMTUzNDkzLTA1MjUtNDdmZS05YzQ5LWRhNjg0ZWYyOGFhOSIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoieTZQdktKa0pPTlArQ0w3endQTUN1QT09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IlloMWZpMC9MMEtEMzdpSHNYeGVyc25ZZmlUUHM3T1ZtVEgyVlJhL3Y5V1FXeU5hUkkzRW1INVJnWHl5Y2JkeXhYQUJ6SHQzUm1NRnhxaHpkaWRyUk5OYkxvKzhvbVFrNDAvNEl2dlBBOHdLNCIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJBSE1lM2RHWXdYR3FITjJKMnRFMDFnPT0ifQ%3D%3D X, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjIxMWJiZGY3LTViNzAtNDQ2Yi1iZjJkLWY3YjJiYzhkMzE0OCIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiWHVYV2ROTmNTeGNhaHFXTE5MbS9oUT09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6InF6aWRXNnZTRVhXYTdGQjRXeDF0VFRZdS9Qa2VsdzBmdFJlcW9SbktHTXRvRW93YythUlg0L01vTS9oMmNPMG5CNWtvMEVveFQyend2L0FGVUhSZ0hQVmU1ZFowMDF4TEZ4cUdwWXMwdWIrRiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJtU2pRU2pGUGJQQy84QVZRZEdBYzlRPT0ifQ%3D%3D Facebook, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjUzMjA3NDNjLTM1ZjgtNDhlZS1hZjcyLTI1NjQ3NjUyNzhmZiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiaXpmNDg2RFFMSzdsSG1oSzhFajFDdz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IkVwZWI1MjFEMDdCUE0zZ3c1R3pvdnA1d0Nsa1ltSW5XMjc0c2J5aEhNNVE1SEp0bk5GVy9qalptNGlrOVVJck8rcURYc0tNblMyZUIxaWM4cnUyakYwZUxOL2p6b05Bc3J1VWVhRXJ3U1BVTCIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJvTmV3b3lkTFo0SFdKenl1N2FNWFJ3PT0ifQ%3D%3D Instagram, https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjhlYWEzYzUzLTk5NTItNGE1Yy1hNzJjLTUyMDIzMjRmNDg1NCIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoickZpL0RCTElDM3ZsemxNVi9yd3c0dz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IkZEazh0dmdOdzl0WDFPL3hVRzNmU05WYUc5Z1k4VDl0MGdRWUVNSmNqTmdsQ0RnS3F2amhGQXkwQW81Q2lHWHdzc0lWTWdibEhhZ2VQZ2dQdGo5Z0pHeXNXTDhNRXNnTGUrWE9VeFgrdkREaiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJ3aFV5QnVVZHFCNCtDQSsyUDJBa2JBPT0ifQ%3D%3D YouTube and https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjM1YzUxYjdhLTFlMDUtNDY3Zi1hNTUzLTI0ZjgwODZiMWVmNiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiRUtzdnc0QThVL0RvYXh4dFFzRVpvZz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IkVtVGF5eEVSWURERkZ2OGZoMTQ0bnN3YTVZWXZFaEZpU1E1dmJ5TW52SzhDWWgxblNzYTJiQTh5V1JRaUZVckZSMldmaEN4SDBIWmZDaTZDemZzdThlSVFxeS9EZ0R4VDhPaHJIRzFDd1JtaSIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJaWitFTEVmUWRsOEtMb0xOK3k3eDRnPT0ifQ%3D%3D TikTok. ###

This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club 655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida, 32805, United States ¬â¹

---------------------------------------- This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club 655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida, 32805, United States We respect your right to privacy - visit the following URL to view our policy. (https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6ImJlNmRmYzVjLTIwYmQtNDFiYi1iZWU0LTZjYTY1MmMzNjFhMiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2Ijoibk1RdGlGcVc2cWJpQXNOUlpFSGhadz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6ImFWb3VyWjlKekovNHlYNnc5ZHN3UFZIc2doQkNBTnRoa24vM3E1ekZmSndMMXZmdkN1NDliakRsOVE3Sm8xQ3NXN0o4aDBWcTVpcVFCNWlRbXVQVWhBQ2N4QzJJV3BicXB1SUN3MUZrUWVGbiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJzbnlIUldybUtwQUhtSkNhNDlTRUFBPT0ifQ%3D%3D) ---------------------------------------- Visit the following URL to manage your subscriptions. (https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjNkMTY1MGVkLTMxM2EtNGY0OS05YjJhLTk5YTMyMTMzMWU2OCIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiY1NaNXltcmRaa0JMZ1hkRzFwVml4UT09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6ImhZNnZuTG1Xb0tMUFZ2OWxnMWJtL0JNcHZvNXl5SUdSZDZDY3NJclZNNmhSdTBFM05Pc3V3aVdJUGllTlVrd3lidnEyNDRXTjlKY1lIcjZVbFVkYTJkbHhKbm5LYXQxbVFFdUJkMGJXbFdMRiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiIrcmJqaFkzMGx4Z2V2cFNWUjFyWjJRPT0ifQ%3D%3D) Visit the following URL to update your profile. (https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjBlNDhmOGI0LWQ0NDUtNDlkMC1iMjAxLTgwMjVlOTkwZWI3MiIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoicHM5Y0MyVStpQ2tQUEdPMkRESVM4dz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IjRlNVZEbnh2clNPRlRnZ056SlFzVDJJbjBQMjJkSTYrZEE0cnhVK0EyVitET2h5bGw0VjZwREFKcUdTQS9VaG9oTUlYMk5YR0hlcHpzeW55VTdsRE96cW16MXdMWlQ2SUtRODhZN1lNTWhMeiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiJ3aGZZMWNZZDZuT3pLZkpUdVVNN09nPT0ifQ%3D%3D) Visit the following URL to unsubscribe. (https://click.fanmail.orlandocitysc.com/?qs=eyJkZWtJZCI6IjdjZThjN2ZmLWM2YzgtNDZjNy05ZTNiLTc3ZGI2ODcwZTZkZSIsImRla1ZlcnNpb24iOjEsIml2IjoiMTdHblZXNkZCKzB6c3lHdE9TSDM1dz09IiwiY2lwaGVyVGV4dCI6IkREZ1VyT2puVTFMTXFZVUEyb3NrOWxGdDdRdW1kSmJJMEF5QVdvMzIzdDluRjMzbzVFVHZkbW4zUktPakJoNXhXZHpGbENoQzFQQ1lQNnlNNDhnZlZ6WFhzYWRWYm9VSDdUT3pJYTA1SWZmbiIsImF1dGhUYWciOiIzTVdVS0VMVThKZy9ySXpqeUI5WE5RPT0ifQ%3D%3D)

*** Part 2 - UTF-8

ReadMsgBody

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px)

> Begin Outlook Font Fix > body, table, td

> End Outlook Font Fix >

The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York City FC - March 7, 2026

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

The Lions hit the road for the first time in their 2026 MLS campaign this weekend with a trip to Yankee Stadium against New York City FC.

Orlando City started three players under the age of 21-Homegrowns Colin Guske and Tahir Reid-Brown plus first-round MLS SuperDraft pick Nolan Miller-against Inter Miami, marking first-team first starts for all three and a professional first start for Miller.

Duncan McGuire sits one appearance shy of 100 for Orlando City and one goal shy of tying former captain Nani for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau enters the weekend with 15 saves across Orlando City's first two matches, the second-highest total in MLS this season behind Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina.

Quote of the Week:

"First, we know in terms of results that we can bounce back. I think our team, in the last game, already gave us signs of improvement, cohesiveness and doing what we need much more efficiently in order to win. Now we need to keep doing that but win games. And there's no doubt that we are urgent to get results, and on a field this weekend that is a challenge, but I think we have a good mentality and that the boys are ready."

- Head Coach Oscar Pareja

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 4 (3/1/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marco Pašalić, Martín Ojeda; Matteo Silvetti, Lionel Messi (2), Telasco Segovia

Competition: MLS Regular Season

New York City FC's Last Match: NYCFC 1, LA Galaxy 1 (3/1/26, Dignity Health Sports Park)

Goal-Scorers: Nicolás Martínez (PK); João Klauss

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-11-10 (Home: 5-3-8, Away: 2-8-2)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, NYC 2 (7/16/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

Date & Time: Sat., March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season

About Orlando City SC:

In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the Orlando Citrus Bowl for the Club's MLS debut. In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's NWSL franchise, the Orlando Pride.

The Lions have reached the postseason in five-consecutive seasons (2020-24), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached their first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

For more information on Orlando City SC, visit OrlandoCitySC.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

###

This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club

655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida, 32805, United States ¬â¹

This email was sent to:

This email was sent by: Orlando City Soccer Club

655 W. Church Street Orlando, Florida 32805 United States

We respect your right to privacy - view our policy

Manage Subscriptions | Update Profile | Unsubscribe







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.