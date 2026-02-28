The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - March 1, 2026
Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City enters Sunday's rivalry match unbeaten at home all-time against Inter Miami, carrying a 4-0-4 record at Inter&Co Stadium and seeking to extend its dominance after last year's 4-1 home win.
Forward Marco Pašalić enters the matchup riding a three-game scoring streak against Inter Miami across all competitions, while Martín Ojeda has contributed four goal involvements in six MLS meetings with the Herons.
Orlando City's 2026 opener featured a surge of new talent, with Maxime Crépeau, Griffin Dorsey, Iago, Braian Ojeda, Tiago and first-round MLS SuperDraft selection Nolan Miller all making their club debuts; debutants accounted for 37.4% of the team's minutes. Quote of the Week:
"We're good, pushing in training and trying to get the best out of ourselves as we prepare the boys and our team. It's an important game, a derby in front of our fans, and we're trying to make this transition as quickly as we can, get through it, glue ourselves together and push. That's what we're doing now."
- Head Coach Oscar Pareja
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 1, Red Bull New York 2 (2/21/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Tiago; Julian Hall (2)
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Inter Miami CF's Last Match: Miami 0, LAFC 3 (2/21/26, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)
Goal-Scorers: David Martínez, Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 7-5-4 (Home: 4-0-4, Away: 3-5-0)
Last Matchup: ORL 1, MIA 3 (8/27/25, Chase Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City at New York City FC
Date & Time: Sat., March 7, 2:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
