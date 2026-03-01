Nine-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 2-0, at Home to LAFC

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







Houston, TX - Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-0 to LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight after finishing the match with just nine players on the pitch.

Defender and captain Antônio Carlos was shown a red card in first half stoppage time after being deemed to have fouled Son Heung-Min outside of the box. In the 76th minute, midfielder Agustín Bouzat was shown a red card after being deemed to have fouled Son as the last defender on an LAFC attack.

Notably, the match featured two Dynamo debuts. Midfielder Matthew Arana became the youngest player in Dynamo history to earn first team minutes when he entered the match in the 88th minute. The 15-year-old

signed a Homegrown contract last week, becoming the 20th Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown first team contract. The previous youngest player was former Dynamo player Juan Castilla, who made his debut on Oct. 31, 2021, versus the Colorado Rapids at the age of 17.

Rookie Houston Dynamo 2 defender Agustin Resch, who was signed to a short-term loan for tonight's match, made his debut at the start the second half. The towering Argentinian was selected by the Dynamo in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Seton Hall University and

signed a second team contract last week.

Additionally, Club legend Héctor Herrera made his first appearance for the Dynamo since the 2024 season when he entered the match in the 76th minute to a roar of approval from the sellout crowd at Shell Energy Stadium. The Mexican international

signed with the Dynamo at the start of the year.

LAFC took the lead in the 56th minute when Marco Delgado found the back of the net from outside the box.

Stephen Eustaquio doubled LAFC's lead in the 82nd minute after finding the bottom left corner from outside the box.

Houston's first chance on goal came in the 16th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn played a dangerous ball to the box, finding Carlos for a header that forced a Hugo Lloris save.

In the 37th minute, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action twice in the span of seconds, denying a right-footed curler by Denis Bouanga before getting back up to his feet to block away a left-footed shot by Son. The Englishman finished the night with four saves.

Bouzat almost put Houston on the board in the 47th minute, hitting the crossbar with a strike from near midfield.

Bond delivered another impressive save in the 53rd minute, putting his body on the line to stop a close range shot from Son.

The Dynamo created another dangerous chance in the 86th minute after winger Lawrence Ennali dribbled into the goal area and forced Lloris to get on ground for the save.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (1-1-0, 3 pts.) 0-2 LAFC (2-0-0, 6 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 2

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 20,853

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0 0 0

LAFC

0 2 2

LAFC: Marco Delgado 1 (Son Heung-Min 2) 56'

LAFC: Stephen Eustaquio 1 (Marco Delgado 1) 82'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lucas Halter, Antônio Carlos (C), Erik Sviatchenko (Diadié Samassékou 85'), Duane Holmes (Héctor Herrera 76'); Agustín Bouzat, Jack McGlynn (Matthew Arana 88'), Mateusz Bogusz; Guilherme (Nick Markanich 85'), Ondøej Lingr (Agustin Resch 46'), Lawrence Ennali

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Blake Gillingham

LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Eddie Segura, Ryan Porteous (Kenny Nielsen 89'), Nkosi Tafari, Sergi Palencia (Ryan Hollingshead 83'); Mark Delgado (Mathieu Choiniere 83'), Timothy Tillman (Tyler Boyd 89'), Stephen Eustaquio; Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-Min, David Martinez (Amin Boudri 69')

Unused substitutes: Thomas Hasal, Ryan Raposo, Nathan Ordaz, Artem Smoliakov

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Jack McGlynn (caution; foul) 22'

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (caution; dissent) 35'

HOU: Antônio Carlos (ejected; foul) 45'+2'

LAFC: Marco Delgado (caution; foul) 51'

LAFC: Ryan Porteous (caution; foul) 63'

HOU: Agustín Bouzat (ejected; foul) 76'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant: Nick Uranga

Assistant: Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Weather: 70 degrees, mostly clear







Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.