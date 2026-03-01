Nashville SC Remains Unbeaten Following 0-0 Draw at FC Dallas
Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Frisco, TX - Nashville Soccer Club remains unbeaten this season (3W-0L-1D) after earning a 0-0 draw at FC Dallas Saturday night in its fourth match in 11 days. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake made two saves to record his first career MLS clean sheet.
Starting strong: Nashville SC's 3W-0L-1D record is its best through its first four matches of a season (all competitions) in club history. Its scoreless draw against FC Dallas marks the first time since 2023 the Boys in Gold have earned at least four points through their first two MLS matches.
Brian's setting records: Brian Schwake is the only goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to go unbeaten through his first nine starts (8W-0L-1D). The keeper has three clean sheets in four appearances in 2026.
Your Knight has arrived: Defender Jordan Knight made his league debut for the Boys in Gold when he subbed in at the 88th minute, making him the fifth player to make his league debut as a Boy in Gold this season.
Next up: Nashville SC will host Minnesota United FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Barbie Game Day™ presented by Renasant.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is unbeaten (3W-0L-1D) across all competitions in 2026
is 5W-2L-2D all-time vs. FC Dallas
recorded its first shutout against an MLS opponent since July 19, 2025 vs. TOR (17 matches)
Jordan Knight made his MLS debut
Brian Schwake
recorded his first career MLS clean sheet
earned Man of the Match honors
Sam Surridge did not dress due to illness
Patrick Yazbek made his 30th career MLS regular season start
Box score:
Nashville SC (1W-0L-1D) at FC Dallas (1W-0L-1D)
Feb. 28, 2026 - Toyota Stadium
Final score:
NSH: 0
DAL: 0
Discipline:
DAL: Kaick Ferreira (Caution) 51'
NSH: Matthew Corcoran (Caution) 74'
NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 76'
DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (Caution) 76'
NSH: Matthew Corcoran (Second Caution, Ejection) 84'
DAL: Samuel Sarver (Caution) 90' + 5
Lineups:
NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 87'); Patrick Yazbek, Matthew Corcoran, Eddi Tagseth (Alex Muyl 72'); Hany Mukhtar (C) (Ahmed Qasem 87'), Warren Madrigal (Woobens Pacius 76'), Cristian Espinoza (Jordan Knight 88')
Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jack Maher, Bryan Acosta, Reed Baker-Whiting
DAL starters: Michael Collodi; Osaze Urhoghide, Herman Johansson (Samuel Sarver 71'), Shaq Moore (C), Sebastien Ibeagha; Christian Cappis (Ramiro 85'), Kaick Ferreira, Patrickson Delgado (Joaquin Valiente 62'), Bernard Kamungo (Don Deedson Louicius 62'); Petar Musa, Logan Farrington (Anderson Julio 71')
Substitutes: Brooks Thompson, Lalas Abubakar, Ran Binyamin, Nolan Norris
Match officials:
Referee: Sergii Boiko
AR1: Ian McKay
AR2: Ben Pilgrim
4TH: Rubiel Vazquez
VAR: Geoff Gamble
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
Weather: 76 degrees and clear skies
