Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Cf

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB

VS. INTER MIAMI CF

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Concacaf Champions Cup (Round of 16, Leg One)

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

GEODIS Park

6:30 p.m. CT | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer

Tickets: Nashville.com/tickets and Ticketmaster

Here are five things to know for the first leg of Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF's home and away Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

Leg one is the 20th all-time meeting between Nashville and Miami, making the Florida side NSC's most frequent opponent (Orlando City SC is second at 17).

Nashville SC has a winning record at home (GEODIS Park, Nissan Stadium) vs. Miami at 4W-2L-3D while outscoring the Herons 14-12 in Music City.

The Boys in Gold and Miami also met in the Round of 16 during Nashville's only previous Champion Cup appearance in 2024 (Miami won 5-3 on aggregate).

Nashville SC is unbeaten at home all-time in the Champions Cup at 2W-0L-1D with its draw coming against Miami in 2024 (2-2) and is 3W-0L-0D at GEODIS Park this season.

Wednesday's match kicks off a stretch of four matches in 10 days for Nashville SC, culminating with Sam Surridge Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant vs. Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 21.







