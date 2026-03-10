Road Match Versus New England Revolution Rescheduled for August 8
Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC's road match versus the New England Revolution, originally scheduled for March, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
The match was initially postponed due to field-related infrastructure issues, specifically, the harvesting and delivery of Gilette Stadium's new natural grass field.
The Dynamo continue their season-opening home slate versus the Portland Timbers this Saturday, March 14, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase their tickets online at HoustonDynamo.com/tickets or through the HDFC Soccer App, powered by Tixr.
