St. Louis CITY SC to Host "Pups on the Pitch Presented by Purina" Picnic-Style Yappy Hour on Energizer Park's Pitch, Sunday, March 22

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Tails will be wagging when "yappy hour" on the pitch returns to Energizer Park. St. Louis CITY SC and Founding Partner Purina are once again bringing fans and their furry, four-legged friends an exclusive opportunity to experience Energizer Park from field level at Pups on the Pitch Presented by Purina on Sunday, March 22 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and settle in for a laid-back, picnic-style happy hour right on the pitch, where pups can play and fans can soak in the stadium from a whole new perspective.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit CARE STL Adoption Center, located just southwest of Energizer Park.

"Through our partnership with St. Louis CITY SC, we're always looking for new ways to welcome dogs and their people into the heart of the action," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "Pups on the Pitch celebrates the incredible CITY SC fan community and furthers our goal of creating unforgettable experiences for people and pets to enjoy together, all while supporting adoptable pets right here in St. Louis."

Pups on the Pitch ticket packages are $60 plus fees, and include entry for two (2) humans and one (1) dog, along with perks and activities including:

Two (2) drink tickets per person, plus small bites and snacks

Additional beverages available for purchase

"Pawty favors," featuring treat samples from Purina

Center Circle photo opportunity and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments from the pitch

Meet and greet with adoptable dogs from CARE STL Adoption Center

And more...

Pups on the Pitch ticket packages go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at www.stlcitysc.com/pups and www.seatgeek.com. A very limited number of tickets are available for this event. Dog owners must complete required paperwork and submit up-to-date pet vaccination records to attend. For more information, visit www.stlcitysc.com/pups.

The Pups on the Pitch event is the latest way Purina and St. Louis CITY SC continue to put pets at the center of the fan experience. In 2023, CITY SC and the pet care leader opened Energizer Park's Purina Club, the first pet-friendly stadium space in Major League Soccer. In 2025, the organizations welcomed fans and their dogs to watch St Louis CITY2 in action at Pups at the Park, which also will return to Energizer Park in 2026. Last summer, Purina also helped the team welcome its first-ever CITY team pet - Petey, a 2-year-old English Labrador Retriever and certified facility dog trained by CHAMP Assistance Dogs - who serves as an ambassador for CITY SC in the community as well as provides wellbeing support to CITY SC players, coaches, front-office staff, supporters and fans.







